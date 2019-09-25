Here's what else you could buy for the price of a new Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is out in the wild. We went hands-on with the first proper foldable smartphone at the IFA 2019, and really quite liked it. There's one major barrier that stands in the way of us all rushing out to buy one though, and that's the price. Two thousand dollars goes a long way. Just have a look at what you could buy with that kind of dough.

Sticking with Samsung smartphones, for the price of one new Galaxy Fold you can buy two Galaxy Note 10 smartphones. You could go for a couple's approach and give one to a loved one or family member, so you can waltz around town with matching flagships. Alternatively, you could get the duct tape out and stick them together, creating your own Samsung Frankenstein Galaxy Fold. Would it really be any less fragile than the proper one?

Car-sharing apps are booming in Europe, especially in Berlin. Whilst most services charge drivers by the minute, Miles charges by distance traveled. Currently, you'll pay 79 cents per kilometer in the German capital. I crunched the numbers to see how far you could get in a Miles vehicle before you'd hit the cost of a brand new Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949, meaning that even if you bought two of them you would have change from two grand. Spend the leftover $100 on some cocktails to toast your new Galaxy smartphones, would be my suggestion. I bet the S-Pen makes a serviceable stirrer, too!

Jump in a Miles car today and you could venture 2,500km before you'd have a Galaxy Fold-sized hole in your pocket. To put that into perspective, that's the equivalent of driving from Berlin to Minsk and back. Each one-way trip will take you the best part of 12 hours without stopping, mind, so you'd better pack some sandwiches.

A MacBook Air, iPhone 11, and AirPods

When Apple announces its new line of iPhones, people are usually quick to balk at the price. Last year, when the iPhone XS and XS Max were unveiled, Xiaomi was quick to announce a series of cheeky bundles that matched the prices of the new Apple smartphones. These Mi packages included notebooks, phones, headphones and fitness trackers. It was a humorous piece of trolling from the Chinese brand, but perhaps Apple should be taking inspiration for a campaign of its own...

It's not often we talk about Apple products being cheaper than the competition / © AndroidPIT

For the same price as a new Samsung Galaxy Fold, you could buy a 13-inch MacBook Air ($1,099) with 8GB of RAM and 126GB of SSD storage, plus brand new iPhone 11 64GB ($699), plus a pair of AirPods true wireless headphones ($199). None of these devices are foldable, of course, unless you count the MacBook, but even in 2019 you can become an Apple fanboy overnight for two grand.

As my colleague Pierre was quick to point out, the Galaxy Fold does come with a pair of Galaxy Buds in the box, so it's only really the MacBook Air that you are getting as extra...

A return flight from London to New York for you and five friends

You can easily get some nice first-class flights for two thousand dollars, but traveling is a lot more fun with other people. For the same price as a new Samsung Galaxy Fold, you can buy a return flight between London and New York for you and five of your friends.

Jump on the 07:45 from London Heathrow to JFK on Friday, May 1, 2020 and come back the following Monday and it will cost you just $328 per head with Finnair (I was actually surprised it was this cheap). The total price... $1,968. You'd still have to eat and find somewhere to sleep of course, but you'd have five friends who owe you one. My guess is that you wouldn't have to spend a dime all weekend.

Subscriptions to Netflix Standard, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus for 4.5 years

The Galaxy Fold is a joy for consuming multimedia content, but after spending two grand on it the last thing you'll want to be doing is dipping back into your pockets (unless they are very deep) to stump up more cash for digital content.

See will be exclusive to Apple TV Plus / © Apple (Screenshot: AndroidPIT)

Alternatively, you could down the opposite route and spend all your cash on subscriptions to streaming services and watch them on say, I don't know, your television! For the same outlay as a Galaxy Fold you could have Netflix Standard ($13/per month), Disney Plus ($7/per month), Apple TV Plus ($5/per month) and YouTube Premium ($12/per month) all running for a total of four and half years before you'd hit the $2,000 mark. That should be enough to keep you distracted long enough for the foldable phone revolution to become more affordable.

This super slick Cowboy e-Bike

With its minimalist design, single-speed motor and 250 watts of power, we loved the Cowboy Bike when we tested it earlier this year. E-bikes are growing in popularity and commuters on both sides of the Atlantic are switching to these next-generation bicycles that take the stress out of cycling.