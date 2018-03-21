This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.

2 min read 1 Comment

WhatsApp co-founder urges you to delete Facebook

Authored by: Pierre Vitré

The Facebook app has always been a source of debate on Android, especially because of its performance and  resource consumption. But this time, privacy is at the center of the controversy, thanks to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Now even Brian Acton, the co-founder of WhatsApp, urges users to delete their Facebook accounts.

"It's time" followed by the hashtag #deletefacebook. It is with these words that Brian Acton, one of the founders of WhatsApp along with Jan Koun, commented on the case that has been stirring Facebook in recent days. The man worth $6.5 billion (Facebook bought WhatsApp for $16 billion) does not appreciate the turn the company has taken in recent months. 

Acton, who left WhatsApp to create his own foundation that supports the Signal messaging app, wants to let Facebook users know that it is time to quit. The tweet comes after a particularly difficult five-day period for Facebook which saw its action drop following concerns over data privacy following revelations about the misuse of user data by Cambridge Analytica .

Acton is not the first former Facebook executive to express his discomfort with the company after leaving it. Last year, Chamath Palihapitiya, former director of traffic development, explained his fears. Other former leaders have also expressed regret: Sean Parker, Justin Rosenstein and Roger McNamee.

Signal Private Messenger Install on Google Play

Did you uninstall Facebook following this scandal? How do you feel about WhatsApp?

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy S8+

Best price
Newegg Samsung Galaxy S8 G950U 4G LTE Unlocked GSM Phone w/ 12 MP Camera CRD - (Certified Refurbished) 5.8" Gray 64GB 4GB RAM $465.27 $465.27 total Check Offer Newegg Samsung Galaxy S8 G950U 4G LTE Unlocked GSM Phone w/ 12 MP Camera CRD - (Certified Refurbished) 5.8" Silver 64GB 4GB RAM $465.27 $465.27 total Check Offer Newegg Samsung Galaxy S8+ G955U 4G LTE Unlocked GSM U.S. Version Phone - w/ 12 MP Camera 6.2" Orchid Gray 64GB 4GB RAM $529.99 $529.99 total Check Offer Newegg Samsung Galaxy S8 G950FD Dual SIM GSM Unlocked Smart Phone, 5.8" AMOLED Display, Maple Gold Color, 64GB Storage International Version - No Warranty $536.99 $536.99 total Check Offer Groupon Samsung Galaxy S8 GSM Unlocked Refurbished A+ condition $549.00 $549.00 total Check Offer
Compare prices
9 Shares
Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Share on Google+ 9 Shares

1 Comment

Write new comment:
Saving... Draft saved to this device. No drafts are saved when editing
  •   13
    Rusty H. 8 minutes ago Link to comment

    I have it, for elderly family members...sharing photos & what not. One thing I do, is my birthday is INCORRECT, no employment, work history, school history. And just to jack with them, when the "memories" thing pops up, I delete all memories. If someone were to look at my history, if it is more than a year old, it shows nothing.

Explore our new tech topics

Virtual Reality Smart Home Wearables

FOLLOW US:

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. More info