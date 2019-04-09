WhatsApp finally available for iPad: it's about time!

Sounds like a lie, but WhatsApp wasn't officially available for iPad. Now, more than 10 years after its launch, instant messaging is finally compatible with Apple tablets.

For now it is a beta version limited to a certain number of users, as reported by WABetaInfo, where they have tried this version. So don't rush to the App Store to download the app yet... but it will be available soon.

It has been one of the latest updates of WhatsApp, 2.19.40, which includes this new feature. Facebook has finally heard the complaints of its users, because until now, if you wanted to use WhatsApp on your iPad you had to resort to the web version of the application.

This is basically a WhatsApp update for large screens, as this application has the same features available on the iPhone. The left sidebar shows the available chats, while on the right you can chat with your contact.

Identical to iPhone version / © WABetaInfo

You can also block the app using Touch ID, make calls, or use the application in landscape mode. The only notable difference is that the tab for the camera is not available, but it is unknown if it will be available in the future.

Note that the arrival of instant messaging app for iPad doesn't mean you can use the same account on two different devices. Forget about using the same account on your iPad and Android, for example. Although well, there are always tricks to do it...

At the moment the places to use this beta version are full, but we will be watching for when WhatsApp expands them, as well as the arrival of the final version.

And you, what do you think? Did WhatsApp take too long to get to the iPad?