Messenger Rooms: WhatsApp gets real-time video conferencing

The prevailing pandemic has affected our lives in many ways. In the technical field, video chat platforms in particular are currently benefiting from our voluntary 'house arrest'. Besides Zoom, Google Meets, and Duo, Facebook is throwing its hat in the ring.

Hardly any other market has been so hotly contested in such a short time as that of video chat platforms. Providers such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams can be pleased about a growing number of users, but could soon be challenged by a new competitor. It looks like Facebook may soon offer its video conferencing service Messenger Rooms for WhatsApp.

Messenger Rooms: what exactly can the new video chat platform do?

On April 24, Facebook presented its real-time video chat Messenger Rooms in its own newsroom. As a reason for its introduction, the company initially cited the fact that the use of video calls has increased noticeably on the various platforms. For example, video calls via WhatsApp are reported to have increased by more than half.

According to the blog entry, the video chat rooms will be available for up to 50 people over time and for an unlimited time. In addition, the creator of a chat room should be able to control who can enter and see the room. However, Facebook has a special point in the general use of the rooms. People who do not have their own Facebook accounts can also participate. The company thus appears to be creating a space that, unlike its competitors such as Google Meets (which requires a Google account), can be used without any major requirements.

New web version of WhatsApp indicates Messenger Rooms integration

According to an article published by wabetainfo on May 8, Messenger Rooms should be available for WhatsApp from web version 2.2019.6. It is also stated that the link to Messenger Rooms is not yet available to everyone. This may indicate that Facebook is already testing the application for its WhatsApp web version.

Via the link mentioned above, users of the computer version of WhatsApp will be redirected directly to the Messenger Rooms. Here the user can decide whether to make a video call or a room call. If the user decides to make a room call, WhatsApp will ask the user if they want to be forwarded to the Messenger.

Wabetainfo points out that the feature is not yet available, but will be available for iOS, Android, and WhatsApp Web later. It's logical that Facebook hasn't given an exact date here yet, especially since Messenger Rooms was only released at the end of last month.