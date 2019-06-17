Not so fast: WhatsApp will stop you from sending that photo to the wrong contact

How many times have you sent a photo on WhatsApp to the wrong person? The days of embarrassing (or worse) blunders could come to an end. But we'll still have to pay attention. The world's most popular messaging app has added a feature that will help us not to get confused with our contacts when we want to send a photo. Of course it doesn't do miracles either...

The new beta version of WhatsApp for Android 2.19.173 - we still don't know anything about iOS users - includes a new feature that will make life easier for many (including myself). Now, the name of the chosen contact will appear in the lower left corner of the image, gif or video you want to send, just below the title or message you would like to include with it.

According to WABetaInfo, this new feature will be available for both individual and group chats. After implementing the function of deleting messages a few months ago, this other measure will undoubtedly avoid many "accidents". And I don't think it's necessary to remember that the messaging application is very given to this type of unwanted errors.

If you want to be up to date with all WhatsApp news and try all the new features that the application is adding, just download the beta version at this link from the Play Store.

Do you think this function is useful? Tell us about your worst experience sending pictures or videos to the wrong contact on WhatsApp. Come on, I'm sure it's happened to you too...