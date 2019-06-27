WhatsApp status can now be shared on Facebook and other apps

WhastApp continues to expand its capabilities. Now, the beta version of the world's most popular messaging application gives users the ability to share their account statements directly in Facebook Stories. And not only that, they can also be sent to other applications such as Instagram, Gmail and Google Photos .

The appearance of this new option again creates some doubts about the data WhatsApp shares with other applications, especially if we refer to those that fall under Mark Zuckerberg's ownership. However, WhatsApp insists that your account is not linked to Facebook, as reported by The Verge. This feature uses the same standard Android and iOS data exchange APIs used by all other applications.

This is what the new feature will look like, with the share button just below your WhatsApp status. / © WhatsApp

Sharing your status on Facebook, or any of the above applications, will be easy. As you can see in the image above, a new share button will appear just below your status. Just press it, there's one specially dedicated to Facebook Stories, and decide where you want your status to be visible to all your followers.

WhatsApp Statuses - which allow users to share photos, text, and videos for 24 hours in the style of Instagram Stories - appeared back in 2015 and now has more than 500 million active users using them every day.

As always, if you want to try this new feature and all that come with it, you'll have to be part of WhatsApp's beta program by downloading it from the Play Store.

What do you think of this? Do you normally use WhatsApp Status? Do you fully trust that WhatsApp accounts and other Zuckerberg applications or third-party apps are not linked?