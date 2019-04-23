While Samsung stumbles, Huawei announces Mate X launch

Only a short time after Samsung had to postpone the release of the Galaxy Fold, Huawei steps onto the scene and specifies the release date for the Mate X .

The timing fits: after Samsung had to postpone the market launch of its Galaxy Fold due to display problems, competitor now announces the market launch of its own folding smartphone. As the Chinese manufacturer announced at its own global analyst conference, the Mate X (in its first test) is scheduled to appear in July 2019.

This should further reduce the gap between the release of both foldable smartphones. As the Wall Street Journal recently reported, the Samsung Galaxy Fold will be released next month at the earliest. In view of the serious problems, it could be that this will be more likely at the end of May. If Huawei launches the Mate X at the beginning of July, potential buyers of the Samsung model could be hesitant.

But we remain skeptical. According to our information, the Chinese manufacturer is not targeting the release until late summer or even autumn of this year. Possibly also because you want to protect yourself beforehand to avoid encountering similar problems with the display. After all, this is on the outside of the Mate X and is therefore even more susceptible to scratches or major damage.

Huaweis 5G roadmap for 2019 / © ITHome

Huawei has also given a look at the roadmap for future 5G smartphones. In mid-October, another 5G model will join the Mate X and the already announced 5G version of the Huawei Mate 20 X. The Mate X will be available in the same version. It can currently be assumed that this is the Huawei Mate 30. This could be the Kirin 985, which is supposed to be equipped with a second NPU (Neural Processing Unit).

What do you think? Is Samsung now running the risk of having Huawei snatch their customers away with the delayed market launch?