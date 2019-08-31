Here's why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy S9 in 2019

Announced in March 2018 and released a month later, the Galaxy S9 still looks pretty good against the new smartphones of today. Despite being nearly 18 months old, Samsung's ex-flagship still has many advantages and its success should continue. But why should you still buy a Galaxy S9 in 2019? Why is it still in the race? I'll tell you why.

The value of our smartphones seems to be in line with fashion: ephemeral. The "it's new so it's better" approach works well for many users, and that's what manufacturers want you to believe. Unfortunately, some 'old' models still deserve a look and I think the Galaxy S9 is in this category.

A design and performance that is still up to date

First of all, in terms of design, the device doesn't really have anything to be ashamed of when compared to the new generation. The smartphone still offers a perfectly honorable look more than a year and a half after its release. Its curved screen on both sides is still very pretty in my opinion and there's no trace of a notch or a hole punch. Its design is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the touch, with an easy grip and a compact format that tends to get lost nowadays... In short, Samsung achieved a masterpiece here that has aged well over time.

There's Nothing to criticize either about its excellent 5.8-inch AMOLED display (1440 x 2960 pixels) perfectly suited for all users, including those tempted by virtual reality (density of 570 pixels per inch). On the software side, the Galaxy S9 has recently benefited from Android Pie and also from the new OneUI, the Android interface of the South Korean manufacturer. It is, therefore, the same version of Android that its successors such as the S10 use. Being optimistic, we can even hope for the next version of Android 10 to be deployed on the smartphone. After all, the Galaxy S8 received Android Pie not long ago too.

The Galaxy S9 is still a pretty smartphone in 2019 / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

In terms of battery life, the smartphone is not the most powerful of devices, but its successor has nothing to shout about in this field either. It was even worse for the Galaxy S10e, which is more energy-intensive. You can still enjoy a day's juice with normal usage. In case of intensive use, a trip to the charger will be necessary in the evening. This is not so much a problem because the smartphone is compatible with fast charging (15 Watts) and wireless charging.

While its age implies the de facto absence of some features (no fingerprint reader under the display, no wide-angle camera sensor), the Galaxy S9 is also not the fastest and most powerful smartphone on the market in 2019. But it still offers very good performance, and perhaps the performance you really need. Samsung may have equipped its latest flagships with a more recent Exynos processor (9825 and 9820), but the Exynos 9810 is still strong, even for gaming enthusiasts.

Camera quality is still very good

At first glance, this may be the point where the Galaxy S9 loses out compared to its successors. Without having a go at the very solid photo quality it delivers thanks to its 12-megapixel variable aperture sensor, the Galaxy S9 cannot stand up to the comparison with the smartphones announced this year. The wide-angle sensor that is now popular with users is conspicuous by its absence, and the smartphone makes the transition when light conditions are low.

The Galaxy S9 offers a unique sensor with variable aperture / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

However, the smartphone has recently been upgraded and now has a night mode. A night mode that I believe is almost at the same level as that on the Galaxy S10. And for the rest, the Galaxy S9 offers a very pleasant user experience with ultra-fast focusing, instant shot processing and a fairly complete pro mode.

An affordable price

Another advantage is its price! First sold for £739/$720 (64 GB version), the Galaxy S9 can now be purchased for less than £450/$500. An excellent price when you consider the quality of finish and assembly of the South Korean manufacturer.

Samsung Galaxy S9 technical specifications Dimensions: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm Weight: 163 g Battery size: 3000 mAh Screen size: 5.8 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2960 x 1440 pixels (568 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 12 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 8.0 - Oreo RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB

256 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Samsung Exynos 9810 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.7 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

Conclusion: the S9 is still a great buy

If you want to buy a Galaxy S device but you can't (or won't) spend a fortune, the Galaxy S9 is a device to consider. Yes, there are also many alternatives available from competitors for a similar price if you are willing to abandon Samsung. It's not a device for technophiles looking for the latest products, but the Galaxy S9 is a tough phone that ages rather well.

Do you think the Galaxy S9 is still worth it? Let us know in the comments.