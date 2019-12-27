Why your next smartphone should really be a Realme

Realme has set foot in Europe with some interesting devices. For some, this name still sounds unknown but will soon establish itself on the market thanks to well-made smartphones that perform well and are cheap. But is it worth buying a device from the brand? In my opinion, it absolutely is.

Great value for money

The Realme X2 Pro is probably the most striking example. Characterized by a high-end spec sheet thanks to the presence of the Snapdragon 855 Plus supported by 6/8/12 GB of RAM, it does not renounce to a large 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a feature still adopted by a few brands but that in 2020 will probably be implemented on all high-end devices.

The photo compartment (64MP+8MP+13MP+2MP) also keeps pace with other premium devices even though, with night shots, it is positioned behind the reigning low light champions, the Huawei P30 Pro, Google Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The Realme X2 Pro, however, brings together a valuable package of hardware components and features that offer a great user experience at a list price of just €399.

The fingerprint reader is integrated under the screen! / © AndroidPIT

There are some compromises that need to be made, such as the absence of IP68 certification, for example, but it is up to you to assess how important this certificate really is. If you want to spend less, Realme offers the X2 and the Realme 5 Pro, cheaper but still fantastic for the class in which they are competing.

Scheduled software updates

Even updates don't seem to be a problem for Realme. This is important from both the safety and longevity side of the device itself. And when it comes to Chinese and mid/low-end devices, users tend to get be on alert (and they're right to do so). In this regard, Realme has already promised the release of Android 10 on the X2 Pro and the X2.

The timing is not yet known but should you choose a smartphone from another brand, although cheaper, it would not solve the problem of knowing when the update will be coming. Pixel phones are theoretically the most advantageous devices in this respect but it is not so convincing to see the new Pixel 4 in December with the security patches from October 5th, don't you think?

Android 10 will reach Realme smartphones. / © AndroidPIT

Officially available in Europe

The fact that Realme is, since May, officially in Europe (England, Spain, Italy, and France are the first markets on which it has decided to focus) makes it all easier for users. You can order devices from the brand's official website or rely on Amazon.

This means that the smartphones are delivered quickly, without any additional shipping costs related to customs fees and are covered by the legal warranty applied to any consumer goods. The availability of Realme smartphones on Amazon also makes it easy to buy them at a discounted price, especially on occasions such as Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day, or around Christmas.

Realme is also considering opening physical stores, a bit like Xiaomi did recently. This is another plus point because it will allow users to touch the devices themselves before purchasing them.

Opinion by Jessica Murgia

An experienced team that thinks about its users

Despite the Realme name sounding unfamiliar, you can not say the same of the group behind the brand and the team itself. Realme is, in fact, part of the well-known BBK Electronics group, the same group to which also owns Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus. Part of the team comes from Oppo and among these we find even the vice-president of Oppo Electronics, Sky Li, founder of Realme. This means it has the know-how that a young company often lacks.

Realme is still an independent brand and can be compared to Honor, born from a rib of Huawei (if you can say so). The team of the Chinese brand has a clear purpose, to offer complete and fascinating devices from different points of view, including design, at affordable prices so as to end up in the pockets of even the youngest users. It's no coincidence that Realme X2 Pro offers features available on much more expensive high-end devices and a 5G smartphone is scheduled.

What we've seen so far seems to be going in the right direction, as evidenced by the products distributed in Europe (think of features such as 90Hz refresh rate, headphone jack, SuperVOOC fast charging, photography) as well as the commitment to their fans. In this case, the Indian community is the most active, but Realme could be able to involve users in the same way in Europe. It's just a matter of time.

What do you think about Realme smartphones? Would you buy one?