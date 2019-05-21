Why DJI is next in Trump's firing line

According to a report obtained from CNN, the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has just sent out an alert regarding possible dangers from drones manufactured in China. Starting from the fact that most of these devices in North America are produced by DJI, the Chinese company could be the next victim of the Trump government.

The DHS alarm is quite clear and reads as follows: "The United States government has strong concerns about any technological product capable of transmitting American data into the territory of an authoritarian state. These concerns apply equally strongly to certain systems of related unmanned aircraft and products in China capable of collecting and transferring potentially detecting data for intelligence purposes."

American security is concerned about data collected by DJI. / © AndroidPIT

These statements do not represent a legal order prohibiting DJI from selling and distributing its drones on American soil, nor is they even mentioned. However, the famous Chinese brand would do well to be ready to enter the midst of Donald Trump's trade war against China.

"At DJI, security is always put at the forefront and our technology is independently verified by the US government and major U.S. companies," says DJI, arguing that its consumers have "full control over the collection, storage and transmission of their data."

DJI also collaborates with various government entities providing them with special drones. / © Parrot

It should also be noted that DJI is one of the companies available to various government entities for the supply of drones, which require special guarantees such as, in fact, the non-transfer of data via the Internet. In addition, we also know that in 2017, DJI added a Privacy Mode to its drones, allowing users not to use Internet traffic during the flight phase of the drone. This was following an explicit request from the American government, which asked to stop using DJI drones because of alleged problems of cybersecurity.

