Why the drone market should be taken seriously

Despite its relatively young age, the drone market has become ultra-competitive with a large number of developers and manufacturers. The days where there were only a few competitors in the market are over. The companies which are now up to their necks in this ruthless battle have found a new El Dorado that could be the answer to all their problems: the professional world.

The vast, highly competitive drone market

The drone market has only recently made an appearance. While only a few manufacturers were present at the very beginning, all this changed quickly. The IFA 2016 in Berlin was proof of this, as a large number of booths were dedicated to this sector. Smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi through to brands like GoPro are now all seeking to get in on the game.

The market has become less profitable due to the price war

Although it is still quite new and is flourishing, it's not all sunshine and lollipops within the drone market. In recent months, many recreational drone manufacturers have encountered serious problems. This was the case for Lily Robotics, this promising start-up that launched in 2015 aiming to develop a ‘autonomous’ drone that would be able to follow and film its owner in HD thanks to GPS. After two years of waiting and tens of millions of dollars in investment, the project was finally closed without having produced any devices. Most recently it was Parrot, one of the market’s shining stars, that announced the dismissal of 290 of their 1080 employees at the beginning of 2017.

The DJI Phantom Pro 4 set the limits for recreational drones. © AndroidPIT

The main reason behind this spate of bad luck is due to the fact that the pricing war that was sparked between the various manufacturers has made the market less profitable. The primary culprit for this change in fortunes is none other than the Chinese company DJI, who entered the market with an aggressive marketing strategy and very competitive prices. Faced with this situation, most of the biggest manufacturers on the market have decided to turn to the professional world and commercial services. Drones are strategic tools that can be used in a number of jobs.

The professional world: a long-term and rewarding clientele

The decision makes complete sense. According to PwC, the market for services provided by drones could reach up to $115 billion by 2020, mainly within the construction, agricultural and security industries. DJI, Yuneec and even Parrot are now trying to invest in these areas as quickly as possible by creating models that are optimized for the needs of these professionals.

Drones can, however, integrate various types of sensors that are useful in gathering information: terahertz (electromagnetic waves) to oversee construction, LiDAR (a surveying method that takes measurements with a laser light) for 3D mapping or topography, multispectral or hyperspectral imaging for the agricultural sectors, and thermal infrared imaging for surveying buildings.

MWC 2017 confirmed this trend. DJI, one of the few brands to make the trip to Barcelona, made the most of the conference to introduce their new drones aimed at professionals. The star of the show was undoubtedly the Matrix 200, the first professional drone for industrial use. It’s a super-strong drone designed to fly in all weather conditions (rain, wind, snow…). To do this, the Chinese company equipped their drone with four motors, sensors and all types of electronics and made it IP43 certified to fly in bad weather. It has multiple uses and flight time can reach up to 30 minutes.

This type of drone is more expensive than recreational drones. Even though DJI haven’t revealed the price for the moment, their latest drone will be in competition with the Yunec models that cost between $5,000 and $18,000.

The DJI Matrice 200 was designed to meet the needs of professionals. © AndroidPIT

Data analysis: The next El Dorado for manufacturers

However, the professional world isn’t the only area that drones are used in. Much of the value added will very soon not come from the drones themselves but rather from the processing and analysis of the information they can collect. The drone will only be a professional tool insofar as it is able to gather information thanks to its sensors. This information will be compiled and then analyzed, just as it is with Big Data in order to develop new models or to make certain decisions.

Have you ever used drones as part of your work? Have these been a useful tool? Let is know in the comments below.