Why T-Mobile won't deal with Huawei

CES 2018 was meant to feature Huawei's big break into the US, but now it seems that the Mate 10 Pro will not be offered by AT&T or Verizon. One would expect rival carrier T-Mobile to exploit this by offering the flagship itself, but in fact T-Mobile has its own reasons not to trust Hauwei. Here's why.

Huawei's carrier trouble with AT&T and Verizon stem from pressure from the US government, which suspects Huawei of spying for the Chinese government. While Huawei has strongly denied this, US security services seem convinced that the Chinese company represents an espionage threat, and AT&T and Verizon have not made any comments about Huawei at all. Instead, it appears that the carriers have quietly dropped deals with the Chinese company, and will not be offering the Huawei Mate 10 Pro or Mate 10 as was expected.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo Huawei may not be spying, but having them become the biggest global mobile manufacturer would be prestigious for China. What do you think? 50 50 18 participants

Without a US carrier to promote its phones, Huawei can hardly hope to crack the American market and fulfil its ambitions of becoming the biggest smartphone manufacturer in the world. With AT&T and Verizon out of the picture, T-Mobile could stand to gain a lot of customers by stepping in to offer the Huawei flagships themselves. But despite the profit to be made, don't expect T-Mobile to bring you the Mate 10 Pro.

T-Mobile vs Huawei: The Tappy affair

T-Mobile has had its own issues with Huawei in the past. One based on corporate rather than international espionage. T-Mobile claimed that Huawei stole trade secrets when its employees took pictures of a T-Mobile robot called "Tappy". The mobile carrier took the Chinese company to court for $500 million, claiming the lost profits and revenue it could have gained by licensing Tappy.

Tappy the robot, designed in 2007, would test smartphones by tapping them in the same manner as a human finger would. Check out T-Mobile's robot in action below: