Why the Galaxy Note 8 needs to be a success

The Galaxy Note 8 is highly anticipated around the smartphone community. Its planned launch is on August 23, in New York, where we’ll find out exactly what Samsung has in mind for the new generation of its phablet, and this time, Samsung can’t repeat its past mistakes. If all goes well, in my opinion, the Note 8 has everything it needs to be a huge success.

There are 10 sorts of people: those who understand binary and those who don’t. What do you think? 50 50 1895 participants

The Note 7 is a thing of past

The Galaxy Note 7 was presented for the first time on August 2, 2016, and it was soon thrown into the spotlight. With a design that was elegant and ergonomic, despite having a 5.7-inch screen, the device rapidly became a dream phone for many people. The design was inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S7, but the look was more symmetrical and even more attractive.

It wasn’t just a pretty face either. It came with a Super AMOLED QHD display with HDR10 support, an iris scanner, USB Type-C, Nova S-Pen and software with new commands, a strong processor and other updates. The path to success is there, if only it didn’t have that little mishap with the battery.

Opinion by Jessica Murgia Samsung’s going to work hard on the Galaxy Note 8. What do you think? 50 50 4 participants

After the first few explosions, Samsung announced a recall, and that was the beginning of the end for the Note 7. It was taken off the market and, despite there being a limited edition for fans in some countries called the Note 7 FE, the recall cost 2 billion USD, and it ruined the brand's reputation with its users. However, after the success of the Galaxy S8, it's starting to look like that whole mess is behind us.

A flop, but still a memorable model / © ANDROIDPIT

Note 5 owners are waiting for a successor

The Galaxy Note 4 was launched at the IFA 2014, and it made a lot of users happy around the world. Obviously, they’re all waiting for a substitute that’s just as powerful as it is. It’s a device that’s ideal for games, productivity, multitasking and high performance. Its battery life is actually a strength.

Opinion by Jessica Murgia For the time being, the Note 5 is one of the best models in the series. What do you think? 50 50 3 participants

It’s been three years since its launch, and there are a lot of users around the world who are waiting for a decent substitute. The Note 5 is sold in quite a few countries, like Brazil, however, in the European marketplace, Samsung decided to launch the Galaxy S6 Edge in its place. Note 5 owners were expecting to get a new and improved version with the Note 7, so can you imagine what it’s like for people who are still using a Note 4?

There are still a lot of people using the Note 4. / © ANDROIDPIT

There are some other phablets available on the market as well, like the Galaxy S8+, but none of the other models really stand out as they don’t offer as many different features as the Galaxy Note line.

The old rivalry with Apple

It’s not easy launching a smartphone in the second half of the year. The majority of companies show off their newest tech in the first few months of the year during tech fairs like the MWC and CES. In 2017, Apple’s planning on revealing their tenth iPhone, which promises to rattle competitors like Huawei, Xiaomi, and even Samsung.

In the Android camp, besides the Note 8, we’ll have other highlights as well, like the Zenfone 4, the successor to the Huawei P10 and the LG V30. It’s clear that none of these devices, including the iPhone 8, will come with a pen like the S-Pen, which means Samsung is betting on software features to make it stand out, in addition to powerful hardware of course.

Besides Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and LG will also release updates in the second half of the year. / © ANDROIDPIT

Like those models mentioned above, the Note 8 will probably be expensive, but honestly, we’re used to expensive. It wouldn’t surprise me if it was released for around 1,500 USD.

The Galaxy Note 8 has everything it needs to be a huge success

Samsung has clearly made an effort to release two major devices onto the market this year. Plus, the brand has improved its quality control process and security to guarantee that its products don’t have the same defect as the Note 7. Financial reports of the second trimester show that the South Korean company is reaping the benefits of this transformation, as to be expected.

Samsung’s pledge with the Note 8 is massive: renew the confidence of its users, investors and the market in general. Personally, I’m really looking forward to the Note 8 and think that it’ll be a huge success. What about you?