This is why you haven't gotten the Android Nougat update yet

Still waiting for the Android Nougat update that was released a few months ago? Android Marshmallow is still arriving on some latecomer smartphones while Android O, the next software version, is already beginning to make an appearance. The release of these Android updates hasn’t been smooth sailing by any means, and this has infuriated a lot of Android users. Why do some of us have to wait so long to get Android Nougat on our smartphones? How do Android updates work? Why do they take so long to arrive on our smartphones? Read on to find the answers.

I would love to get to know the developers behind my favorite games. What do you think? 50 50 2507 participants

What is an AOSP?

AOSP is the acronym of ‘Android Open Source Project’. This means that Android is an open-source operating system. The fact that Android is an open-source system allows developers to provide us with custom ROMs based on Android, and allows manufacturers to attach their overlay to it. This also ensures optimal compatibility.

Lineage OS ROM (heir of CyanogenMOD) is based on AOSP. © AndroidPIT

Why is this important? Because Android updates always start with Google, then they are passed on to manufacturers before being released onto devices. This is why, unlike Apple, which manages its own update releases from A to Z, there’s often a long delay between the announcement of the Android update and its actual release.



It’s important to bear in mind that the release of Android updates relies on both the manufacturers and carriers. It should also be noted that these parties don’t necessarily have to partake in the updates although some effort has been made recently in this regard.



To be among the first to receive these updates, you’ll have to get a Nexus or Pixel smartphone that is managed directly by Google. For other devices, unfortunately, it’s the manufacturer that decides whether or not the device gets the update. Down the line, if your smartphone was bought from a carrier, it’s the carrier that has the final say. So Android Nougat won’t be available on our smartphones for a while, unless you have a Nexus device.



In fact, the Nexus and Pixel ranges are like the iPhones of the Android world: they receive their updates directly from the developer: Google.













Why don’t Android updates all arrive at the same time?

Although Google makes the source code available to manufacturers upon its release, it is then their own responsibility to adapt the system to the various devices they market.



Similarly, Samsung, LG, Sony, HTC and other manufacturers can decide which of their devices will get the update and which ones won’t. Of course, you could argue that manufacturers are trying to force their users to buy a newer device by not releasing the update on older models.



In fact, it’s actually seems that the product managers have this idea in mind though the fact remains that some devices simply can’t run on later software versions because, for example, the hardware is too old or because it’s not worth the company’s effort.









Android Nougat on a Moto G 2013 thanks to a custom ROM. © ANDROIDPIT

When will I receive Android Nougat?

Google began to release Android Nougat on the Nexus and Pixel phones at the end of August. If you want to download it manually, you must have an eligible device.

If you don’t have a Nexus or Pixel device, prepare yourself for a long wait before you receive the update on your smartphone. Some manufacturers release the update quickly while others time their time.

Why do users in some countries receive Android Nougat before others?

Motorola provided a detailed explanation for this. The answer is simple: it’s all about testing. Depending on the carrier, the most popular apps in a particular country, pre-installed apps and component versions that devices contain depending on the region, the tests are all different.

Could someone in my country receive Android Nougat before me?

If you hear of someone in the same country as you receiving the update while you’re still waiting for it, it’s bound to make you angry but, in reality, there’s really no justification for this. Manufacturers send the OTA (Over The Air) automatic update to some users to test the update. If there are no problems with it, then the new version is rolled out to all the users in that country.



Whether or not you're one of the lucky first ones to get the update is down to pot luck. On the plus side, this means that won't have to endure any glitches or bugs that first appear with the update.





Carriers and Android updates

If you bought your smartphone with subsidizing, meaning through an carrier, be aware that you probably have a version of Android with the carrier's own overlay. When an update is available, the carrier must modify it before releasing it, which increases the delay in releasing the Android update.

Opinion by Pierre Vitré The Android fragmentation problem is ridiculous... as a result, more people will turn to custom ROMs What do you think? 50 50 9 participants



Be careful, this doesn’t mean that it has drawbacks, far from it. TV apps, free Deezer subscriptions, etc. are very useful on carrier overlays. In addition to this, carriers often roll out updates faster than manufacturers themselves.



The problems between OTA and root

Generally, to receive an OTA, you have to have an unmodified Android. The root and SuperSU themselves don’t prevent you from receiving an OTA. If, however, you have installed a custom recovery (TWRP, CWM), then you won’t receive the OTA.

With a rooted Android smartphone, you can forget about the OTA. © ANDROIDPIT

In fact, custom recovery replaces the stock recovery; therefore, the system is modified. So there will be no OTA for you. However, you can flash firmware, meaning an unmodified (stock) version and thus benefit from the OTA.

Conclusion: be patient!

Ultimately, the only solution is to be patient, or to wait for the fragmentation issue to become a serious problem that manufacturers have to fix. But this probably won’t happen, as manufacturers prefer to sell new smartphones rather than update old products.



Unless you have the latest high-end devices, you can forget about the latest updates, or at least expect to wait a while for it. At the end of the day, users (myself included) would rather give up and buy another smartphone to access the new software version, or install a custom ROM onto their older devices.





Be patient! © ANDROIDPIT

Do you have any other questions on Android updates? Ask them in the comments.