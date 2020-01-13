Winner and loser of the week: the CES 2020 edition

One event has dominated the news this week, the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in Las Vegas. It's been an announcement-packed week full of surprises, but who were the real winners and losers of the event? Let's take a look.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

There are so many honorable mentions to make this week, but I'd particularly like to divert your eyes in the direction of Roland's GO:LIVECAST live streaming studio for smartphones and Samsung's new Galaxy Chromebook, both of which look incredibly impressive from a technical point of view. However, there can only be one winner and one loser, so here are my picks for the week just gone.

Winner of the week: petrol's loss is silicone's gain

Several themes emerged from CES 2020 but the one that really struck me is just how desperate everyone is to get into the car industry. As petrol and diesel bans come closer to kicking in around the world, and with electric mobility and autonomous driving evolving at a rapid pace, absolutely everyone wants to get into cars.

What we are seeing right now is a kind of meeting in the middle, with traditional tech companies like Sony showing off concept cars, and traditional automobile manufacturers, like Mercedes-Benz, rocking up at CES with a futuristic concept full of digital technology.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept being unveiled at the CES. / © CES®

The Sony Vision S was undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises of the show. Let's not pretend that we'll ever see this car on the roads, but that's not really the point. Sony wanted to show the world that it is very much up for having a piece of the motoring industry, and as we see cars and digital technology coming closer and closer together, announcements like this may not be so rare in the coming years. As a driver, I'm excited to see where this is all heading.

Loser of the week: Is Samsung losing its marbles?

It's been an interesting week for Samsung. As I've already mentioned, the South Koreans showed that they can still make amazing hardware and the Galaxy Chromebook is really a thing of beauty, but I end this CES 2020 week with a distinct feeling that Samsung is losing its way. Allow me to explain.

Samsung's smartphone strategy is becoming more and more convoluted. As the S-series and Note series move closer together than ever, we're learned of the S11 will actually be called the S20 this week. Then there are the additional Lite versions of the S10 and Note 10, and where that leaves the S10e, for example. Then, later in the week, we learned that the follow up to last year's Galaxy Fold will be called the Galaxy Bloom. Its design is similar to that of a pocket mirror and Samsung is 'aggressively targeting women in their 20s' with it. What decade are we living in again?