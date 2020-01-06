Winner and loser of the week: OnePlus races forward, Nokia stalls

As we take our first steps into 2020 it's time for the smartphone hype cycles to begin all over again. With CES just around the corner, two manufacturers are racing at different speeds. As some accelerate forward with new innovations, others put the brakes on: here are winners and losers this week.

It's that time of year again. With Christmas and New Year behind us, the tech industry wastes no time in getting things going again with the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. We'll be covering the event on AndroidPIT so to stay tuned for all of the latest news, product launches and technological innovations, check out our CES hub throughout the week at the link below:

As has become traditional, some company's simply can't wait until the start of the Vegas trade show to talk about their latest products and take to social media to tease them in order to generate early press coverage give consumers a sneak preview of what they'll be bringing to the event. This week just gone, two smartphone manufacturers seem to be racing at different speeds in the build-up to CES 2020.

Winner of the week: the OnePlus Concept One

OnePlus has already introduced a video of its first concept smartphone, the OnePlus Concept One. The device has an "invisible camera" made of electrochromic glass. OnePlus is the first company in the industry to explore the use of electrochromic glass in smartphones, which hides the camera lenses on the back of the smartphone behind a clean glass body, making them visible only when in use.

We’re bringing the #OnePlusConceptOne to #CES2020, but you don’t have to wait: you can get a sneak peek at it right here, along with its groundbreaking “invisible camera” and color-shifting glass technology. pic.twitter.com/elsV9DKctn — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 3, 2020

The glass of the OnePlus Concept One uses organic particles to create different color tones when exposed to an electric field. When a different voltage is applied, the light transmission properties change, allowing the glass to switch between transparent and translucent. The technology is currently used in the world's top-of-the-line aerospace and automotive industries to reduce glare, for example on the windows of the Boeing 787 and McLaren 720s.

The OnePlus Concept One will be presented to the media and the public during CES 2020. It certainly looks interesting.

Loser of the week: the Nokia 9.2

HMD Global brought the big guns to the Mobile World Congress in 2019, launching not only a whole host of interesting mid-range smartphones but the flagship Nokia 9 PureView with an elaborate computational camera setup featuring five ZEISS lenses. The phone received mixed reviews, including one from myself, but software updates did solve improve some of its flaws, and we always applauded HMD Global for taking this kind of gamble and trying something different.

Rumors have been flowing about a follow-up, with a Nokia 9.1 PureView (don't get me started of the brand's naming system) coming potentially as early as MWC 2020. However, this week we learned that this is probably not the case. It seems the official announcement of the Nokia 9 PureView's successor has been delayed until the autumn. It also appears to be called, rather bizarrely, the Nokia 9.2.

The announcement of Nokia 9.2 is likely to be delayed until the autumn due to the replacement of the processor on the Snapdragon 865.#Nokia9 #NokiaMobile #HMD #Nokia2020 pic.twitter.com/DbAFdMFi6v — Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) December 30, 2019

According to a tweet from Nokia Anew, the delay is to make sure that Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 can be installed in the phone to quash fears of falling behind the flagship competition in terms of performance. We'll have to wait and see what happens with this one, but the confusion is certainly not helping to build anticipation for the phone.

Who were your winners and losers of the week just gone? Share them with your fellow readers in the comments section below.