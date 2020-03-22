Winner and loser of the week: collaboration kings and costly keyboards

We're back once again with an autopsy of the last seven days in the tech industry. This week has been dominated once again by the news surrounding public health, but we've sifted through the week's stories to bring you our chosen winners and losers.

It wasn't all doom and gloom this week. After several cancellations and postponements, manufacturers are starting to launch new products once again. HMD Global held a launch event on Thursday, showing off the new Nokia 8.3 5G and a mid-range and entry-level smartphone in the shape of the new Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3. We're excited to check out the new devices, but they don't make our winners list this week.

Winner of the week: collaboration software

As many of us around the world settle down to several weeks (or months?) or working from home, it has become abundantly clear how reliant we are on collaboration software during this difficult period. In a moment of perfect timing, Slack unveiled its biggest ever redesign this week. There's new, improved sidebar customization, a new compose button, and the top navigation has been tweaked.

The new-look Slack interface. / © The Verge

Then there was the news that Microsft Teams has seen its usage jump from 20 million to 44 million active users. Microsoft is also planning to further tweak its platform, and these improvements will be welcomed by the millions of us who are working remotely for the time being. We are so dependent on these tools to help us carry on working under these circumstances, and that's why they are all the big winners of this week, and the weeks to come.

Loser of the week: Apple customers

Apple came out and showed off its new iPad for 2020 this week. It looks very impressive from a hardware point of view, and I am interested to see what that Bionic A12Z chip can do. As with every Apple launch, the new iPad features "the best XYZ ever on (insert Apple product)". We all know this line well by now, but the iPad Pro looks genuinely exciting and it will probably be the best tablet to come out to this year.

The thing that caught everyone's eye most, however, was not the iPad Pro itself, but the accompanying keyboard and trackpad. For the first time ever, the iPad will work with a mouse pointer. The kicker is that the keyboard costs $299 for the smaller 11-inch version and $349 for the larger 12.9-inch version. Buy a top-specced iPad Pro with a keyboard in 2020 and you will not see any change from $2,000.

Pretty cool tech, if you've got deep pockets. / © Apple

I had originally planned to award the title of loser of the week to Apple. But then I realized something - people are going to buy these. Apple is not the loser at all, it's its loyal customers who are losing here. Good products at outrageous prices purchased by brand evangelists, that's Apple in a nutshell. There's a reason the company has a $100 billion in the bank.

Who were your winners and loser of the week just gone? Share your opinions below the line.