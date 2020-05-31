Winner and loser of the week: Realme rises, Trump and Twitter row

Another week is behind us and it's been a juicy one in the world of consumer technology. For the first time in what feels likes ages, it was not canceled events or postponed products that caused a stir this week, but launches and social media scraps that made the headlines. We shifted through the last seven days in tech to bring you our winners and losers of the week.

There was good news for Huawei this week. The Chinese giant, which has so often ended up of the losing side over the last year thanks to its struggle with Washington, has struck a deal with DailyMotion to power its Huawei Video service. The partnership will go some way to plugging the hole left by the missing YouTube app on Huawei smartphones, but whilst it is an interesting step in the right direction, it was was not quite enough to take home our winner of the week prize.

Winner of the week: Realme lands in Europe with a bang

The Chinese brand from the BBK Electronics Group launched its new flagship in Europe this week. The X3 SuperZoom takes bits and pieces from other BBK brands like Oppo, OnePlus, and Vivo and packages it together with its own new periscope telephoto lens to rival that on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. There's also a new astrophotography feature, which takes aim at the Google Pixel 4. It's like Realme has taken a look at the flagship smartphones available today and gone after all of them, with one device that costs just €500.

Realme's rapid rise in its short history has been focused on affordability and young consumers, and the company has already captured the Indian market with this strategy. With the launch of the X3 SuperZoom, however, Realme is now coming for Europe and looks well-placed to make a big splash. I've not been this excited about a new manufacturer on the scene for a while.

Loser of the week: Twitter irks Trump

The big tech story on social media this week moved quickly after Twitter made the decision to add an additional fact-checking link to posts from U.S President, Donald Trump. Two of Trump's tweets about mail-in ballots were proceeded by links giving followers the option to get the facts.

We added a label to two @realDonaldTrump Tweets about California’s vote-by-mail plans as part of our efforts to enforce our civic integrity policy. We believe those Tweets could confuse voters about what they need to do to receive a ballot and participate in the election process. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 28, 2020

It's worth noting that Twitter did not censor the Tweet or alter the content, but Trump has reacted angrily and swiftly. The President has now signed an executive order, targetting Twitter over the row, as he attempts to remove some of the legal protections given to social media platforms. Meanwhile, over at Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News that his social media platform won't become the 'arbiters of truth' by regulating online speech. Zuck has made it pretty clear which side of the war he is on. This one is going to run and run.

President @realDonaldTrump just took executive action to fight online censorship by tech corporations, including social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/W4r7vLw958 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2020

