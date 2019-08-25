Winner and loser of the week: affordable 5G and Google kills the candy

This week large parts of the Android fanbase had to cope with a hard-to-digest message. Meanwhile, there's good news for our wallets. Here are our winners and losers of the week.

There was also good news from HMD Global for those who like their high-tech combined with a bit of good old-fashioned thrift this week. The Finns have set themselves the goal of making 5G smartphones significantly cheaper. Nokia wants to halve the prices that are being touted around for smartphone with 5G modems today. Since a 5G smartphone currently costs somewhere in the ballpark of $1,000, or even more, we can only welcome this approach. Good prospects are ahead for all those who are into affordable technology.

Loser of the Week: sweet-toothed software fans

Meanwhile, there were hard times for friends of desserts among Android fans. Google has decided to get rid of Android's nicknames in the future. So Android Q simply means Android 10 instead of Android 10 quark balls, Queen Cake or whatever names were banded around. So there are no more donuts at Google, no more eclairs, no Kitkats and no more cake. Some say it's good because it makes Android look more mature. Others, meanwhile, have become very fond of the sweet nicknames and the puzzling guessing, which dessert is next, over the years. Too bad it's a thing of the past now.

