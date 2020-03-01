Winner and loser of the week: Huawei's independence and PayPal's blunder

It's been a busy week in the world of tech. These last seven days should have been out all about the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, but that didn't happen. However, amid the chaos, there were those that came out on top and those that didn't. Here are our winners and losers of the week just gone.

I want to give a little shoutout to my personal runner-up of the week, if we can call it that. Spotify's redesigned app is a big hit for me. I'm a huge fan of the service and have the app installed on every mobile device and computer I own. Despite being a heavy user and proponent of what Spotify offers music fans, I have never been a huge fan of the mobile app. The new interface is more streamlined and much easier to use, and I'm happy about that. But Spotify is not my winner of the week this week.

Winner of the week: Huawei's growing independence

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona got canceled but Huawei and Honor carried on regardless. This unique situation meant that we were able to go hands-on with the new Mate Xs, among other new products, at two different events happening at the same time. Both myself and my colleague Shu tried the Mate Xs and were impressed with the hardware, without going as far as to say it's a suitable smartphone for everyday use.

But it was what we saw from Huawei Mobile Services this week that impressed me most. With HMS Core, the Chinese manufacturer is making it much easier for developers to bring their apps to its AppGallery. There are new partners onboard including some of the biggest news outlets in the UK to join the already announced deal with TomTom for a Google Maps competitor.