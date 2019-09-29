Winner & Loser of the week: OnePlus puts an audience to sleep, then wakes them up again

OnePlus introduced the new OnePlus 7T this week. We were able to test it in advance and it impressed us very much! The presentation of the smartphone, on the other hand, was exhausting - and it was only the first of two events.

Winner of the week: The OnePlus 7T

Like every autumn, this week OnePlus presented its latest T-model. In this case, the OnePlus 7T. The Chinese producer has made some changes. First of all, the interior was supped up a bit. Instead of the Snapdragon 855, the somewhat faster Snapdragon 855+ is now installed as the processor. Unlike of the OnePlus 7 there is no longer 6GB, but 8GB of RAM. In addition, OnePlus has carried over the camera setup of the Pro model and its 90 Hertz display. And on top of that Android 10 with OxygenOS is pre-installed.

We have already been able to test the smartphone in advance. We refrained from an evaluation because we did not have the final software yet. But all in all the OnePlus 7T is a top smartphone and a great update!

The OnePlus 7T is delivered with Android 10 / © AndroidPIT

Losers: First of two launch events for the OnePlus 7T

For whatever reason, OnePlus has decided to show the OnePlus 7T at an event in India. However, the main focus here was on OnePlus TV. But do you have to talk about a smart TV for a good hour and forty minutes? The new smartphone was nevertheless showed OnePlus, but the company didn't even dedicate five minutes to it. Because in October we have another such event in London. OnePlus will then probably also show the OnePlus 7T Pro, which was not shown India.

Such long product presentations are tedious and boring. Especially when you show a phone twice. We like shorter, snappy presentations better. Let's hope that will be the case in London, when we'll be in attendance.

But if you really want to, you can watch the OnePlus presentation for yourself: