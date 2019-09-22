Winner and loser of the week: Samsung wins the race, Huawei is stuck

This week, Samsung celebrated an important success, while competitor Huawei is suffering more and more from the effects of the US embargo. We show you the winners and losers of the week.

Winner of the week: Samsung with the Galaxy Fold

Samsung has actually made it: the Galaxy Fold is finally on sale, the first batch of devices is already sold out and the next phase of pre-orders are now being accepted. The Korean smartphone world market leader has thus won the race with Huawei and others for the first folding smartphone on the market. Apparently Samsung also managed to eliminate the technical difficulties of the Galaxy Fold, although it is still too early to evaluate the longevity of the technically enormously demanding folding phone. Bravo, Samsung, you made it!

We have already been hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Fold / © AndroidPIT

Loser of the Week: Huawei with the Mate 30

The big Huawei show in Munich, where the Mate 30 was presented, did not go as well as previous presentations of new smartphones. As great as the Mate 30 is in terms of hardware, without Google apps and services it will hardly play a role in the U.S. or European markets. Huawei also knows this, but it could have been handled differently. Running away from the problem does not make it go away.

It is still too early, of course, to sing the swan song to Huawei, and I myself wrote this week that the forced emancipation of Google can be a good thing for the entire market. I'll stick to that view, too. This week hasn't gone very well, because there is no way around it at the end of the day.

A short note on my own behalf: This will be the last time I present to you the winners and losers of the week. My time at AndroidPIT ends at the end of September. I have always enjoyed writing for you and exchanging ideas with you, our loyal readers. So long, thank you for your feedback, your interest in our topics and your support. I will remain friends with AndroidPIT and all my colleagues here, and I hope you will continue to read and comment! All the best.