We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
To the AndroidPIT homepage

Winner & loser of the week: Tesla in the fast lane, RED becomes one-dimensional

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Julius Stiebert
Winner &amp; loser of the week: Tesla in the fast lane, RED becomes one-dimensional

Tesla makes a surprising profit and increases its stock market value strongly. RED decides not to start a second experiment after the first failed one, despite the original announcement it would.

Winner of the week: Tesla

Tesla's future is a recurring topic of discussion, and this is understandable in view of falling sales. Surprisingly, there was very good news for Elon Musk and his company this week. Tesla generated a profit of $143 million in the third quarter of 2019.

However, Tesla has not only been in the black, but has also been valued much higher on the stock exchange after the announcement of the figures. The shares rose by a good 18 percent, which drove the market value of the electric car manufacturer to $53.7 billion. And Tesla has thus overtaken the previous front-runner General Motors and made it as the most valuable US automobile manufacturer. We are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Tesla.

AndroidPIT tesla model 3 trunk2
You can also take Shu with you in the trunk of a Tesla / © AndroidPIT

Loser of the week: RED

RED had ambitiously launched into the smartphone world with the Hydrogen One. In March, the manufacturer announced a successor. But that won't appear now, because the company won't build any more smartphones, unlike they promised.

red hydrogen one hero red 01
The Hydrogen One was an ambitious project / © RED

The Hydrogen One had attracted attention as it was supposed to contain a holographic display. But the reviews were devastating. The screen was certainly not holographic. Rather, it was more of a blurry 3D effect that was only available in a few apps anyway. The manufacturer had also announced modules and then not delivered them. Many promises without delivering. That's where the latest news comes in. The manufacturer will continue to produce digital film cameras, however.

Who were your winners and losers of the week?

Hardware Mobility Winners and losers

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing