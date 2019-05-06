With these features, the OnePlus 7 Pro can have the best display of the year

Everything points to the screen of the impending OnePlus 7 Pro giving a lot to talk about. In addition to the features we already knew, we now know it will have HDR10+. And that's not all, as its CEO has confirmed that this smartphone will have UFS 3.0 storage, being the first model to have this system.

May 14 is the day chosen for OnePlus to show us its latest disposition, in an event in London that we won't miss. We already know some of their characteristics, and some of them are not just rumors, but official confirmations. Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus, has reported that the OnePlus 7 Pro display is HDR10+ certified.

Everything suggests that it will be much better than OnePlus 6T / © AndroidPIT

A screen that can't be asked for more

In this way, OnePlus 7 Pro becomes one of the few smartphones capable of offering content adapted to HDR10+. "HDR10+ technology is the future of screens, not only on television, but also on smartphones. We hope that our device will set a new standard for the industry and open up new possibilities for users when it comes to the consumption of audiovisual content. We are happy to position ourselves as leaders in quality and to be able to share the best technology with the world," says Pete Lau.

This adds up to everything we already knew about this screen. OLED panel with QHD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a maximum brightness of 4,000 nits... In addition to having the highest possible A+ rating on DisplayMate.

On the other hand, Pete Lau himself has confirmed that the new smartphone will have the UFS 3.0 storage system, being the first smartphone on the market with this feature. To be fair, the Galaxy Fold previously announced its UFS 3.0 storage, but we still don't know when Samsung's foldable smartphone will be on sale...

"OnePlus 7 Pro having UFS 3.0 storage means it’ll just be overall faster than comparable smartphones."



Yes, the OnePlus 7 Series will include UFS 3.0 to give you next level #fastandsmooth experience. 😎 #OnePlus7Series — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) May 5, 2019

This feature means significant improvements in writing speed in memory, so the OnePlus 7 Pro will be able to perform all kinds of actions much faster than its rivals.

And you, do you think the new OnePlus will have the best screen we've seen on a smartphone?