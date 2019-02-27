This fuel lets a hydrogen car reach 1,000 km
Electriq-Global has developed a water-based fuel, ideal for hydrogen cars, which promises zero polluting emissions and up to 1000 km of autonomy. But what exactly is it about?
The start-up Electriq-Global, half Australian and half Israeli, is working on a new vehicle fuel, 60% water, which could be used for both a hydrogen car and a conventional electric vehicle.
This fuel, as we have said based on water, when reacting with a catalyst (a saline chemical called BH4) releases hydrogen, which in turn is used to generate electricity, which is responsible for feeding the engine of the vehicle. And everything, no pollutant emissions of any kind.
The new fuel has many advantages
One of the main handicaps of the hydrogen car is the insecurity of its fuel storage. The hydrogen must be stored in the tank at high pressures. As it is highly flammable, the risk of accident in the event of a possible leak is quite high. With this new fuel, this factor is cancelled out, since hydrogen does not have to be stored under these conditions, as it is obtained only after the reaction.
In addition, once consumed, this fuel is collected and returned to the manufacturing plant, where it is recharged with more hydrogen and more water and can be reused. It is therefore a recyclable fuel.
How to refill? Like a hydrogen or gasoline car at a gas station. However, if it is finally successful, we hope that its infrastructure will develop more rapidly than that of hydrogen refuelling stations. The company assures that 25 dollars would be enough to fill an entire deposit, with which they calculate an autonomy of 1,000 km. Now, do the calculations on how much gas you spend every 1,000 km...
First launch in Holland
Now, after a partnership with the Dutch company Eleqtec, this fuel will be available in the Netherlands for a first test phase.
The CEO of Electriq - Global, Guy N. Michrowski, commented: "Electriq - Global is pleased to bring our safe, recyclable and zero-emission fuel to the Dutch market.It is nice to see a nation determined to achieve a sustainable and emission-free economy. With the backing of Eleqtec, we hope that the first products based on our technology, made by Dutch partners, will be delivered in 2020.
Source: Electriq-Global
