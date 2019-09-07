Withing Move ECG: the watch that aims to save lives is finally available

Unveiled at the last CES in Las Vegas, the very first analog watch capable of recording an electrocardiogram by Withings is finally on sale. The French brand took advantage of the IFA in Berlin to announce its arrival on the market. The price? £129.95

It took a few months to for the Withings Move ECG to finally become available to the general public. With its new watch, Withings (ex-Nokia) aims to prevent atrial fibrillation accidents and strokes by obtaining the precious (and mandatory) CE medical certification for its launch in Europe.

"By allowing our users to perform an ECG on demand, during palpitations or irregular heartbeat, Move ECG is changing the game in cardiovascular disease detection," explains Eric Carreel, President of Withings. "Whilst providing very precise medical measurements, this elegant watch has nothing to do with the usual intrusive medical devices. With Move ECG we have created a simple alert system with record battery life that can be worn daily, in order to record an ECG immediately upon symptom onset, allowing early management of atrial fibrillation."

The Move ECG remains quite thin and its classic design will reassure many users / © AndroidPIT

On-demand ECG results in 30 seconds

Apple first opened the door with its Apple Watch Series 4, now Withings continues and democratizes the concept. Marketed at a reasonable price, it offers the functionality of recording an electrocardiogram at any time, and the measurement, which takes about 30 seconds, is quite simple. Simply press the single button on the watch and then press both sides of the dial for half a minute. To do this, the Move ECG has three electrodes (two at the back and one on the steel ring around the glass) and once the recording is complete, the Move ECG synchronizes with the Health Mate application where you can then view your results.

Taking an ECG becomes child's play / © AndroidPIT

Finally, in addition to its ECG functionality, the Withings Move ECG has the classic functionalities such as those for monitoring exercise and sleep. The watch is also waterproof and Withings promises a one-year of battery life.

In the meantime, the Move ECG is available now on the brand's website and at the main online retailers. Two case colors are available (white and black) as well as a wide choice of bracelets.