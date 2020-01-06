Withings launches new hybrid smartwatch to detect sleep apnea

French wearable tech company, Withings, has launched a new hybrid smartwatch with an electrocardiogram and sleep apnea detection at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Called the ScanWatch, the smartwatch is the company's most medically advanced product.

In terms of design, the ScanWatch looks very similar to the Withings Move ECG. However, the manufacturer says that this new health tech product offers users unparalleled insight into their general health status and helps to detect and prevent serious illnesses at an early stage.

The smartwatch is able to detect both the risk of arrhythmia (atrial fibrillation) and sleep apnea. Withings says it has developed this with cardiologists and sleep experts, and that ScanWatch is its most medically advanced wearable yet. The hybrid smartwatch helps users and their physicians to monitor general health and detect common but largely undiagnosed cardiovascular and sleep problems early.

The new Withings ScanWatch is a hybrid smartwatch. / © Withings

Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings, said: "ScanWatch is our most innovative medical tracker and is specifically designed to detect early detection of atrial fibrillation and sleep apnea - two related problems that are extremely common but remain largely undiagnosed despite their known effects on various diseases."

Withings added that ScanWatch is designed for use during both day and night. This one comes with a water-resistant stainless steel case (316L) and a sapphire crystal dial. A subdial is integrated into the watch, which displays the percentage of the achieved daily step target. A new SpO2 sensor also measures oxygen saturation in the blood.

ScanWatch retains the design of Withings' earlier hybrid watches but has been enhanced with improved design elements such as a larger digital display than previous models and improved navigation through the redesigned crown. Battery life comes in at 30 days. You can see exactly how it looks in the video below.