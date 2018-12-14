We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

2 min read No comments

These are the worst passwords of 2018

Authored by: Steffen Herget

Do you go for the fingerprint sensor? Or how about Face Unlock? It still doesn't work without passwords. Here we present to you which passwords you should not use under any circumstances for the year 2018.

The list of disgraceful passwords has some evergreens to offer, which are among the worst passwords every year, and one has to ask oneself why this knowledge has still not prevailed with all people. If you use sequences of numbers such as 123456 as a password to secure a service, you could save yourself the trouble or typing it in and leave it unprotected!

The Top 10 Worst Passwords 2018

  1. 123456
  2. password
  3. 123456789
  4. 12345678
  5. 12345
  6. 111111
  7. 1234567
  8. sunshine
  9. qwerty
  10. iloveyou

An "honorable mention" goes to Kanye West, who showed us twice this year how not to do it. The password on his iPhone is 000000, which alone isn't very clever, and iOS even warns you that it's not very secure when you enter such a password. If you type in such a password in front of running cameras so that everyone can see it, it is the proverbial cherry on the cake.

Use safer methods!

You should not use these passwords under any circumstances. Instead, it is better to rely on techniques that offer more security. In particular, two-factor authentication with a combination of password and SMS, token or smartphone unlock should be mandatory for important services. A password manager can also help to better secure your account and help to avoid duplicating passwords. That's not particularly smart when it comes to security either - if a service has become a victim of a hacker attack, the combination of email and password will ultimately fit elsewhere as well.

So, now tell me your password in the comments! Okay, just kidding. I'd rather you tell me if you've ever been a victim of a hacker attack.

Via: Digital Trends Source: SplashData

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter Google+ Share on Google+ 4 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing

Recommended articles

Recommended articles

FOLLOW US: