Bye-bye, Wunderlist: here are the best alternative apps

Memo and note-taking apps are an important reminder for you and your colleagues. To-do apps speed up teamwork. Market leader Wunderlist will be discontinued on May 6. Here, we look at new candidates and help you to export Wunderlist data and import it to alternatives.

Fortunately, there are several Wunderlist alternatives that can transfer your lists one-to-one. First of all, however, it is worth exporting your Wunderlist data. Wunderlist export Even if Microsoft would like to transfer you to To Do, you can transfer your Wunderlist data to an alternative to-do app. Some of the Wunderlist alternatives shown below even offer a direct import, so that you could skip a previous export. However, since this is only possible until May 6, you should definitely make an offline backup of your Wunderlist data. According to GDPR, you can download your data from Wunderlist in a human-readable form. Some competing apps use this export file as the basis for importing your data. This is useful because you are not forced to make the proposed switch to Microsoft To Do. With Any.do, To Do, TickTick, and Todoist you can even skip these steps thanks to the import wizard! Enter a desktop browser or open Wunderlist on your smartphone in a browser and switch to desktop view. Click on your name in the top left corner. Opens the account settings. Click on export account. Download the ZIP file. Microsoft To Do Similar to Todoist, Microsoft To Do follows the task planning focus and allows easy collaboration. The biggest disadvantage would be at most that a free Microsoft account must be set up. And since recently, you have to prove your age with this account; optionally with a credit card.

Unlike all the other apps listed here, Microsoft To Do is the only one that distinguishes between reminders and deadlines. So you can have a reminder remind you of a task before it is due. Sounds banal, but it's ingenious. And task lists that have to be completed regularly are automatically reset after they have been completed, setting the timer for the reminder to the next day by itself. If you come from Wunderlist, To Do suggests importing the data in the lower-left corner; the export of Wunderlist data described above is therefore not absolutely necessary. To the Microsoft To Do website Todoist Similar to Evernote, the free version of Todoist has a very limited range of functions. But if you spend the annual fee, the to-do app turns out to be a streamlined task-manager. Even when creating to-do's in Todoist, you have to follow a strict getting-things-done scheme, and always prioritize the tasks immediately, set a deadline and assign them to someone. Like a boss! The really practical features cost money at Todoist. / © AndroidPIT The focus is entirely on task planning, assignment, and progress tracking. If you're looking for a memo app or just want to create a collection of ideas, you should use Google Notes. Wunderlist users can migrate their data to Todoist via a special link. Again, a previous export of the data from Wunderlist is not necessary. To the website Any.do Any.do provides an import wizard for Wunderlist (link) First, log in to Any.do or register. Afterward, Wunderlist will ask you if you agree with the migration. After a few minutes, Any.do will open with all your old lists.

Any.do integrates well with your email account and the Google Calendar. Tasks also have subtasks, notes and attachments. It may turn out to be the ideal Wunderlist alternative. Any.do is ideal for Wunderlist migrants. / © AndroidPIT Any.do has a subscription model for dispensable premium features. The free version of the to-do app will more than suffice for common household tasks - even for the whole family. TickTick TickTick is one of the favorites of the AndroidPIT community and has truly earned its place in our top list. The task management sorts by lists, tasks, and subtasks. Of course, you can also enter reminders - not only time-based but also location-based. If someone from the family's supermarket passes by, the app reminds you of the need for toilet paper. The app works very reliably and synchronizes tasks between different devices very quickly. Although there is no stand-alone Windows version, desktop users can use browser extensions. TickTick can also be used without an account, in which case the tasks remain on the smartphone and cannot be synchronized. In the free version of TickTick, you quickly come up against the limitation of nine task lists. More memory, team functions, and larger attachments are only available with a premium account. This costs $2.79 a month or $27.99 a year. Wunderlist importing is also possible with TickTick. Just click on your name in the upper left corner. In the menu, click on Settings. There in the Backup section you will find Wunderlist; both as import and import backups. The first one connects the servers directly to each other, as seen at Todoist or Any.do. For the latter, you should extract, upload, and import the JSON file from the Wunderlist export archive created above. To the website Trello Trello is a digital kanban board. As such, it is ideally suited to visually structure work processes in a team. You can distribute tasks, document processes, contact employees via the @marker, quickly track progress, move task cards, and keep track of everything on the integrated calendar.

Although the sharing options are somewhat complex, they are cleverly thought out and intuitive to use. The free version offers few restrictions, the premium version however offers powerful extras and also better rights management. To the website Memo and note-taking apps for Android at a glance OneNote Evernote ColorNote Google Notes Samsung Notes Price download free of charge download for free, premium plans available free of charge free of charge free of charge Premium advantage online storage, collaboration offline functionality, email import, PDF search/marking, history, more memory - - - Platform Windows, iOS, macOS, Android, web Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, web Android iOS, Android, web, Wear OS Samsung devices Log-in Microsoft account email / Google without Google/Facebook Google Samsung Note hierarchy notebook > section > notes notebook > notes Note with colors notes, reminders, labels, colors category > notes, favorites Cooperation premium yes no yes no Reminders no per note, time-based time-based time or location-based time or location-based Formats handwriting, text, list, image, audio photo, video, audio, handwriting, list, text text, list reminders, audio, file, handwriting, photo, text, list text, list, handwriting File attachments no any, 10 GB/month (Premium) no no picture, voice Special features large drawing area written notes, save websites completely colorful widgets global search screen-off notes Microsoft OneNote In OneNote, you create notebooks for collecting ideas or taking notes. The individual pages of these notebooks are infinitely large and allow notes in different formats. In combination with a paid Microsoft subscription, you can edit these notebooks with friends or colleagues.