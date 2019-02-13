Leaked reservation confirms Apple's WWDC 2019 dates

What is ID4me?

ID4me is an internet service that enables its users to log in to many different internet services with one account. This is also known as "single sign on".

Unlike existing global single sign on solutions like the ones from Google or Facebook, ID4me does not track and analyze the internet surfing habits of its users. ID4me will make sure that the surfing habits stay secret.

Also, ID4me does not belong to an enterprise. It is an open standard that is maintained by a nonprofit organization. Anyone who wants to can participate. This way the users can chose freely between different ID4me providers and can also change the provider anytime.

Further information can be found here: https://id4me.org/

The last section of the technical overview explains how to set up an ID4me account: https://id4me.org/documents