WWDC 2019: here is what Apple will present to us
As every year, Apple will hold its famous series of conferences this summer: the WWDC. While we won't see a new iPhone there (that's reserved for its second major annual conference in September), quite a few new features are in store for us nonetheless.
What are the dates of WWDC 2019?
Nothing is confirmed for the moment but these are very specific (and highly probable) rumours coming from our MacRumors colleagues. They discovered that Apple would have made a reservation for Discovery Meadow Park on June 6. There is no doubt about the nature of this event as it is called "Team San Jose 2019 WWDC".
What will be new?
While Apple is having some problems selling its iPhone and still having some trouble with Qualcomm, it is moving forward and plans to introduce some new features at WWDC. It should not be a question of hardware or even services, but rather of the evolution of certain software functionalities. Let us look at all this more closely.
iOS
- Under the code name Yukon, this new version of iOS will undergo several changes. From aesthetics to practice, they will be welcome by Apple users.
- Appearance of a dark mode
- Testing a new keyboard to swipe letters
- Improving the health application
- Improvement of the Reminders application
- Improvement of the Books application
- Improved iMessage (profile photo, username and ability to choose who sees what, and a menu for Animojis and Memojis)
- Maps Enhancements
- Improved Scren Time (parental control feature)
- Sleep mode improvement
- Fusion of Finding my friends and Finding my iPhone
- Ability to share photos and web links more intelligently
- Improvement of accessibility settings
Siri
- Integration of the Shortcuts app in macOS
iPad
- Appearance of new functionalities (in particular the interface for multitasking and the possibility of using the same app several times)
Smart home
- Improvement of the Home application
- HomePod capable of responding to different voices
macOS
- Some iOS applications arrive on macOS (Podcast, in particular)
- Music application for macOS
- Other software features (Screen Time, in particular)
watchOS
- The App Store available directly from the Apple Watch
- The Voice memos app arrives on Apple Watch
- Synchronization of Animojis and Memojis with the iPhone
- Arrival of Apple Books to listen to audio books (yes, from the watch)
- Arrival of a calculator application
- Arrival of one application to remind people to take the pill, and another to monitor menstrual cycles
- Arrival of new Watch Faces
This list is of course not exhaustive, we will update it as soon as we have more information.
Source: Bloomberg
No comments