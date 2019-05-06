WWDC 2019: here is what Apple will present to us

As every year, Apple will hold its famous series of conferences this summer: the WWDC. While we won't see a new iPhone there (that's reserved for its second major annual conference in September), quite a few new features are in store for us nonetheless.

What are the dates of WWDC 2019?

Nothing is confirmed for the moment but these are very specific (and highly probable) rumours coming from our MacRumors colleagues. They discovered that Apple would have made a reservation for Discovery Meadow Park on June 6. There is no doubt about the nature of this event as it is called "Team San Jose 2019 WWDC".

What will be new?

While Apple is having some problems selling its iPhone and still having some trouble with Qualcomm, it is moving forward and plans to introduce some new features at WWDC. It should not be a question of hardware or even services, but rather of the evolution of certain software functionalities. Let us look at all this more closely.

iOS

Under the code name Yukon, this new version of iOS will undergo several changes. From aesthetics to practice, they will be welcome by Apple users.

Appearance of a dark mode

Testing a new keyboard to swipe letters

Improving the health application

Improvement of the Reminders application

Improvement of the Books application

Improved iMessage (profile photo, username and ability to choose who sees what, and a menu for Animojis and Memojis)

Maps Enhancements

Improved Scren Time (parental control feature)

Sleep mode improvement

Fusion of Finding my friends and Finding my iPhone

Ability to share photos and web links more intelligently

Improvement of accessibility settings

Siri

Integration of the Shortcuts app in macOS

Siri is behind on Alexa and Google Assistant. ANDROIDPIT © ANDROIDPIT

iPad

Appearance of new functionalities (in particular the interface for multitasking and the possibility of using the same app several times)

Smart home

Improvement of the Home application

HomePod capable of responding to different voices

macOS

Some iOS applications arrive on macOS (Podcast, in particular)

Music application for macOS

Other software features (Screen Time, in particular)

watchOS

The App Store available directly from the Apple Watch

The Voice memos app arrives on Apple Watch

Synchronization of Animojis and Memojis with the iPhone

Arrival of Apple Books to listen to audio books (yes, from the watch)

Arrival of a calculator application

Arrival of one application to remind people to take the pill, and another to monitor menstrual cycles

Arrival of new Watch Faces

This list is of course not exhaustive, we will update it as soon as we have more information.