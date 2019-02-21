Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi MIX 2 and Mi Note 3 will soon receive Pie
Xiaomi has once again proved impeccable in releasing updates on its smartphones. On the Chinese social site, Weibo, it announced that also the Mi 6, Mi MIX 2 and Mi Note 3 will soon receive Android 9.0 Pie along with MIUI 10. The Mi 6 will also receive the update as will the Mi 9, the new flagship just announced.
Yesterday, Zhang Guoquan, a Xiaomi software engineer, described on Weibo the state of play regarding future updates for the Chinese company's smartphones. According to the engineer, the former flagship that the company presented in 2017, the Mi 6, will be updated very soon to Android 9.0 Pie along with the elegant Mi MIX 2 and Mi Note 3.
Of course, all these phones will also receive MIUI 10, the latest version of the proprietary interface that made Xiaomi famous even before it decided to build smartphones.
The Mi 6 will also be the only one in the trio to receive the new Game Boost mode, a feature that can improve performance during gaming sessions in a similar way to that already seen on Huawei smartphones. This function was announced during the launch of Xiaomi's latest flagship, the Mi 9. Discovering that the function is already on the home straight on the not so recent Mi 6 is a huge surprise.
Source: GizChina.com
