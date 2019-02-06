Xiaomi Black Shark 2 breaks the waves, could surface in April
The Xiaomi Black Shark was the first incursion of the Chinese brand with a smartphone designed and thought for gamers. His success has made Xiaomi already thinking about his successor, the Black Shark 2. We explain everything we know so far.
One of the big trends in the smartphone world of 2018 was the appearance of those devices designed to squeeze them to the maximum with the most powerful video games. A good memory, a big screen, good sound, an autonomy up to the expected ... all these features is what linked to terminals such as the Razer Phone 2, the Asus ROG Phone or the already mentioned Xiaomi Black Shark, which was followed by the Black Shark Helo.
It was Wang Teng Thomas, Xiaomi's Product Manager, through the social network Weibo, who confirmed that the company is already working on the new Black Shark device. As he has stated, he has been able to test it and has invited Xiaomi fans to share their expectations for the upcoming device.
The Black Shark, although not available in Europe until November last year, was introduced in Asia in April 2018. This might give us a clue as to when his successor might arrive... April 2019?
Technical Specifications
All indications are that Black Shark 2 would arrive with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with 8GB of RAM. The screen, one of the most important features in a smartphone for gamers, should be an FHD+ panel. Regarding the battery, we hope it is a figure higher than the previous model, which was 4,000 mAh. All this, accompanied by Android 9.0 Pie.
Do you think smartphones for gamers make sense or does a regular high-end handset already cover their needs?
Source: GSM Arena
1 Comment
Make it run on Verizon and I will buy 4 for the family