Xiaomi bosses publish official pictures of the Mi 9!

Authored by: Pierre Vitré

While the new Mi device from Xiaomi is not expected to be officially unveiled until February 24 at the MWC in Barcelona, several brand managers have published official images of the terminal on social networks. This is enough to create a bit of excitement before the first steps are taken.

Xiaomi employees definitely like talking about their new products. Chuan Wang, one of the brand's founders and current head of the company's Chinese division, has released several shots captured with the 48 megapixel Xiaomi Mi 9 sensor on the Chinese social network Weibo.

The man also made public official images of the terminal. This attitude was followed by Xiaomi's Senior Vice President, Wang Xiang, who in turn shared smartphone images on Twitter.

The images leave no room for doubt and the design of the terminal appears in all its splendour. There is a Type-C USB port but no mini jack plug, since that has been absent since the Xiaomi Mi 6. The fingerprint reader is also conspicuous by its absence, which strongly suggests the presence of one under the screen.

The photos also confirm the triple camera at the back positioned vertically. In all likelihood, there would be a 48 megapixel main sensor (the same Sony IMX586 sensor seen on the Honor View20), a 12MP sensor and a 3D TOF sensor. The first images taken by the camera also look promising at first glance with a level of detail that looks pretty good.

xiaomi mi 9 pics
The photos may be compressed, but the level of detail seems good. / Xiaomi

Anyway, it will take another ten days before you know everything about the Xiaomi Mi 9. We will of course be there and we will share with you our first impressions from Barcelona.

How do you like the Xiaomi Mi 9?

