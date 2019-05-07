A classical clue? Xiaomi Hercules, possible Mi MIX 4, flexes muscles online

Hercules, this is the code name that Xiaomi's new flagship is expected to bear. This has been unveiled on the net, along with some of its main features. Although the identity of the new smartphone is still a secret, this Xiaomi Hercules will most likely be the next Mi MIX 4.

The successor to the Chinese company's acclaimed MIX series could be on its way. After the success of the Mi MIX 3, rumors about the next star smartphone have begun to circulate. In a tweet published by the editor-in-chief of XDA Developers we can see the details of the new member of the Xiaomi family. A high-end smartphone equipped with Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 855, under-screen fingerprint reader, wireless charging, triple rear camera (like the Mi 9, and one more sensor than the Mi MIX 3), a single lens for selfies and NFC.

New Xiaomi flagship - "Hercules"



* Snapdragon 855

* NFC

* 3 rear cam + 1 front cam

* In-display fingerprint scanner

* Wireless charging



Very early information from source code (can't say exactly where) - subject to error due to interpretation. Thanks to @warabhishek. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 5, 2019

All these technical specifications clearly point to a high-end device in line with what we are seeing this 2019 and with what we also expect from the Chinese company. Although there are still many mysteries to solve. What sensors will mount the main camera? Will the front camera be hidden with a sliding mechanism like the Mi MIX 3? And this just to name a few...

What's clear, if it's really the new standard of the MIX series, is that it will have a very careful design and a virtually bezel-less screen, as is already the tradition on Xiaomi smartphones under the MIX brand. And everything points to this being the case, as Xiaomi herself released a teaser a couple of months ago with a phone of which you could see absolutely nothing but which was next in line in the succession of the MIX family.

Will Hercules be the codename of the MIX 4 or will it be another Xiaomi smartphone? Place your bets...