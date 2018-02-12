Xiaomi Mi 7 price, release date, specs and rumors

The rumor mill is starting to produce some substantial information on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 7. Get all the details on Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone here, including technical specs and when to expect its debut.

Everything we know about the Xiaomi Mi 7

The latest news

A screenshot supposedly revealing the technical specs of the Xiaomi Mi 7 has leaked on Weibo and has since been making its way around the web, coming to us via GizmoChina. The key specs revealed by the image are: a 4,480 mAh battery (1,130 mAh larger than that of the Mi 6), a 16+16 MP dual rear camera, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and a 5.65-inch display with Full HD+ 2,160 x 1,080 resolution. The device appears to be running MIUI 8.1.30x, a developer ROM version. Of course, the already-confirmed Snapdragon 845 processor was also present. The screenshot's content should be taken with a grain of salt, given that the origin of the information is unknown.

Xiaomi Mi 7 specs leaked / © AndroidPIT

Price and release date

A high-level employee within Xiaomi told Android Headlines that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will not be unveiled at MWC as previously expected, so we're likely to see the device emerge afterward, perhaps in March or April.

The device's predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 6, launched in April 2017 in China for ¥2499 (64 GB) to ¥2899 (128 GB). Converted to US Dollars, that's about $400-460. For Xiaomi's next flagship, the price is likely to stay a great value at around the $500 mark.

Design and renders

Of all the alleged renders of the Xiaomi Mi 7 to leak thus far, there's one that stands out as being more intriguing and higher quality than the rest. The image you'll see below, via Android Headlines and originally posted on Weibo, shows a stylish smartphone with thin bezels (recalling the Mi Mix 2), rounded corners, a dual rear camera and a rear fingerprint scanner. Sadly, it's impossible to say whether the phone's back is made of metal or glass based on this.

Alleged Xiaomi Mi 7 render, showing very small side and bottom bezels. / © AndroidPIT

Features

Artificial Intelligence

The Xiaomi Mi 7 could use AI for better connectivity, better battery life and better photos. Xiaomi founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun attended Qualcomm Technologies’ second annual Snapdragon Technology Summit in December 2017, and in addition to announcing that the company's next flagship smartphone would feature the Snapdragon 845 processor, it was also revealed that "Xiaomi is seeking to tap on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities built in Snapdragon 845, with its next-generation flagship smartphone promising to deliver an extraordinary experience with AI." What kind of experiences could that mean? Here's a few ideas: The press release says that Qualcomm has been "optimizing the Snapdragon mobile platform to accelerate myriad AI use cases in the areas of wireless connectivity, power management, and photography."

Technical specifications

In December, Qualcomm announced its next-generation Snapdragon processor, and Xiaomi founder, Chairman and CEO Lei Jun was there to affirm Xiaomi's close relationship with the firm. At the event, Jun revealed that Xiaomi's next flagship smartphone would be powered by the Snapdragon 845.

Xiaomi Mi 7: Possible technical specifications Xiaomi Mi 7 Processor Snapdragon 845 (confirmed) Main camera 16+16 MP dual rear camera (rumored) RAM 8 GB (rumored) Internal storage 128 GB (rumored) Battery capacity 4,480 mAh (rumored) Display 5.65-in, Full HD+ 2,160 x 1,080 resolution (rumored)

