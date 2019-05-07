The Xiaomi Mi 9 smokes the competition in AnTuTu

The prestigious benchmarking website AnTuTu has just announced the list of the most powerful Android smartphones of April 2019. At the top of the list is the Mi 9 , Xiaomi's latest flagship. The new smartphone is not the only one of the Chinese brand that tops the ranking. The top three positions are monopolized by Xiaomi.

As it did last February, the Mi 9 leads the rankings. Specifically the Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition, followed by the Xiaomi Mi 9 in second position and the Black Shark 2, the smartphone for gamers, which completes the podium.

The Mi 9 continues to top the AnTuTu list. / © AnTuTu

The top Chinese devices surpass in power to their more expensive Korean rivals, which don't come into play until further below the table. In sixth and seventh positions, Samsung's Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 stand out. Closing the list we find the Nubia Red Magic Mars in ninth position and, finally, the Honor View20.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones that has given this 2019. / © AndroidPIT

What is quite clear from this list is that smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 855 have all to gain in terms of power and performance. The vast majority of devices that sneak into the top 10 are equipped with this Qualcomm processor (Xiaomi Mi 9, Black Shark 2, both Galaxy, Nubia Red Magic, iQOO). If this is what makes the difference, we'll probably see a slightly different classification next month with the arrival of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, which will be presented on May 14.

Do you agree that the Mi 9 is at the top of the list? Who do you expect to sneak in next month?