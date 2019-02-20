Xiaomi has presented its new smartphone: the highly anticipated Mi 9. The device is interesting on many points and modestly priced, it will undoubtedly seduce users. For the moment, it has already won over the DxOMark photo site which, after testing it, has directly catapulted it onto the podium of the best camera phones.

For a while now, information about the Xiaomi Mi 9 has been leaking in dribs and drabs and its technical data sheet had recently been revealed so we didn't have any big surprises: Snapdragon 855 (Qualcomm's latest), Adreno 640 GPU, 6.39-inch AMOLED display in FHD+ resolution, triple camera at the rear (48 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP), single camera at the front (24 MP)... all this for an affordable price of $515.

Camera fans will also be interested in DxO Mark's verdict. For a first attempt with a triple camera, Xiaomi succeeds hands down and gets a score of 107 points, thus becoming "the best Xiaomi camera" in terms of photography, and in the overall ranking the camera manages to climb to 3rd place.

This is the Xiaomi Mi 9 / © Xiaomi

Its photo score is 112 points, the camera manages to "capture high quality images in almost any situation". Thus, the camera manages to obtain "pleasant colors with a well adapted white balance" and shows no particular weakness. If you require more technical information, please note that the first rear sensor captures in 48MP and has an f/1.75 aperture, the second capture in 16MP and has a wide-angle lens, and the 3rd capture in 12MP and has a telephoto lens.

In video it gets the score of 99 points, that's more than the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Apple iPhone XS Max. Of course, you have to take these scores with a little perspective, on the one hand you will have to wait for the results of other tests (especially ours) to get an idea, of. On the other hand, many other flagships will soon enter the market and it is likely that they will also have very high quality cameras.

Now it remains to be taken in hand. Its official launch for the European market will take place on Sunday 24 February as part of the MWC. We will of course be present and we will keep you informed!

What do you think of the Xiaomi Mi 9?