Xiaomi Mi 9T (Pro) is The Redmi K20 in a new dress

The most recent suspicion was that the recently introduced Redmi K20 was the next Pocophone. Now it turns out: wrong thinking. The smartphone is expected to come to Europe as the Xiaomi Mi 9T.

Xiaomi itself announces on Twitter that a Mi 9T will be released shortly. In the two first pictures, the company only shows the normal Mi 9, which has a full-screen thanks to image processing, and a small section of the upper edge of the display. But most tipsters like Roland Quandt from Winfuture agree: it's the recently introduced Redmi smartphone.

Here's the answer! Mi 9T is coming soon! Guess what T stands for? pic.twitter.com/0mY2N7lnSx — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) May 30, 2019

And just as Redmi presented a double offer with the K20 and K20 Pro, the Xiaomi Mi 9T is to be launched as a duo together with a Pro version. According to Quandt, at least the normal Mi 9T will be available in Europe on June 10, 2019.

This is what the Xiaomi Mi 9T should look like. / © Winfuture

On the first render pictures, the Xiaomi smartphone looks exactly like the Redmi models, but the logo on the back has been replaced by the "Mi" lettering. Presumably, the company prefers to build on the Xiaomi brand, which is already growing rapidly in Europe, rather than to start more or less from scratch with the Redmi name.

The suspected specs of the Xiaomi Mi 9T (Pro) Xiaomi Mi 9T Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro Display 6.39 inches | AMOLED | 2,340 x 1,080 pixels | 19.5:9 SoC Snapdragon 730 @ 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 855 @ 2.84 GHz RAM 6 or 8 GB Storage 64, 128 or 256 GB (expandable via microSD) Rear camera 48 MP - Wide angle, f/1.75 aperture

13 MP - Ultra-wide angle, f/2.4 iris

8 MP - Telephoto, f/2.4 f-stop Front camera 20 MP - Pop-up camera, f/2.0 aperture Battery 4,000 mAh, 27 Watt quick charge Features Fingerprint scanner in the display, 3.5 mm headphone jack,

GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 WLAN ac, USB C, NFC

How expensive the Xiaomi Mi 9T or its Pro version will be is not yet known. However, Xiaomi will presumably pitch these quite cheap, as is typical for Xiaomi, and thus continue the exciting price war of the flagship killer smartphones.

What do you think about Xiaomi's strategy to use his own better-known name in Europe? Do you like the look of the Xiaomi Mi 9T (Pro)?