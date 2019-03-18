Xiaomi's famous activity bracelet will have a successor, and it will be out this year. A manager at Huami, the company responsible for its manufacture, has confirmed the news, without specifying an exact date. Here's what you can expect from the Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

Xiaomi's fitness tracker, the Mi Band 3, may be unrivaled in the market. Yes, there are others with better features, but none that offer so much for less than $40. The price factor has led to great success for Xiaomi, placing its fitness tracker as one of the best-selling on the market.

The Mi Band 3 is also waterproof. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

During the presentation of Huami's quarterly earnings, its Chief Financial Officer, David Cui, was asked about the launch of its new activity bracelet: "Regarding Mi Band 4, it will come out this year. It will be 2019, but I'm not sure if it will be in March or April, although I'm sure it will be this year. We'll work with Xiaomi to choose the ideal time to launch it." He also said that sales of the Mi Band 3 are still booming.

If we take into account his words, and the fact that the second and third generation models arrived in May 2016 and 2018 respectively, we should see the Mi Band 4 before summer.

Features of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4

The latest rumors indicate that this new fitness band will integrate a GPS and a barometric altimeter, making its location much more precise. This was one of his weaknesses of previous generations, as the pedometer was not very accurate.

On the other hand, its design should also look renewed, as it will incorporate a color touch screen covered by glass, instead of plastic as on the Mi Band 3. Will Xiaomi still maintain an aggressive price or will it have to increase it a little to include these new features?

What do you think of this fitness tracker? Do you use one in your daily life?