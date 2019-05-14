Take a look at the Xiaomi Mi Band 4's full color screen

Over the past few weeks, the rumors and leaks have been rolling in about the much anticipated Xiaomi Mi Band 4 . Now, some renders have appeared showing off one of its most eagerly awaited features: a color screen.

Thanks to its affordable price, Xiaomi has sold more than 10 million units of the Mi Band 3, which has become the favorite introductory device of those who want to get stared in the world of fitness trackers. A year after its release, it seems that the time for its successor, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, is approaching. Some users have complained about the display of the Mi Band 3 screen in very bright conditions. In direct sunlight, it's hard to make out what the display is showing. Xiaomi wants to solve this problem with the addition of a 0.95" color OLED display.

The design would be very similar to that of its predecessor, as shown by the renders published in Gizchina.it and shown below:

This is what your design would look like. / © Gizchina.it

With built-in smart assistant compatibility?

Previously, we reported on the Mi Band 4's compatibility with Bluetooth 5.0 instead of Bluetooth 4.2 and the incorporation of NFC technology for payments (it's not clear if this will be available outside of China). Other new features include support for voice commands via an assistant. Although Xiaomi uses its own virtual assistant Xiao AI in China, we must assume that in its international version will come with Google Assistant compatibility.

Another highlight would be the incorporation of native music playback controls, something that until now could only be achieved through third-party software.

If we take the release date of previous generations as a reference point, the Mi Band 4 should hit the market before summer. The price? Considering its new features would be a big step up, we would bet for a price higher than the previous level of around $30.

What do you think of Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Band so far? Will it be another big success?