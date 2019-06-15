Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is official: here are all the details

A year after the arrival of Mi Band 3, Xiaomi presented the successor to its popular fitness tracker, the Mi Band 4 . It solves a lot of the problems of the previous model thanks to the adoption of a 0.95-inch color AMOLED display. However, the new features don't end there...

Unveiled during a dedicated Xiaomi event in China, the Mi Band 4 is a true evolution of the now famous fitness tracker that has achieved success in recent years with three different iterations.

The Mi Band 4 has design elements in common with its predecessors. The smart band has a central plastic body that incorporates all the hardware components and an external interchangeable rubber strap. It features a heart rate reader, a gyroscope, a vibration motor and everything else you would expect from a modern fitness band.

The biggest change is clearly visible in this picture. / © Xiaomi

The Mi Band 4 connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 and can use its GPS during training sessions to record your route. There is a version with NFC (optional) for payments from your wrist, but we do not yet know if it will be compatible with Google Pay or other alternatives in Europe.

Lots of colorful straps are available at launch. / © Xiaomi

On the back of the fitness tracker, there are two pins for charging via an external charger. The 135mAh battery promises 15-20 days of battery life. The real star of the show, however, is the new 0.95-inch AMOLED color display, a new addition that will please those who already know the product and that will convince more and more people to proceed with a purchase.

The color display is a big improvement! / © Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Band 4: Technical specs Technical specifications Display AMOLED a color, 0,95", 120x240 pixel, touch Battery 135 mAh (15-20 days of battery life) Water resistance Yes, up to 50m Other Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Xiao AI Voice Assistant, Gyroscope, Heart Rate Monitor, Vibration

New software with integrated voice assistant

The Mi Band 4 also integrates new software features, including support for voice commands with the help of the digital assistant, Xiao AI (only available in China). With this assistant, you can, among other functions, control smart home devices compatible with the Xiaomi ecosystem. In any case, it can be assumed that the international version will have Google Assistant in place of Xiao AI.

Not only that, but the Mi Band 4 also has controls for music playback, so you don't have to take your smartphone out of your pocket to change songs. There are also weather forecasts, the possibility to read notifications and a myriad of new and colorful watch faces and dials.

Finally, music controls! / © Xiaomi

Price and release date

The Mi Band 4 is available for purchase in China in blue, black, beige, red and orange colors at the price of 169 yuan (about $25) for the standard version and 199 yuan (about $28) for the NFC variant. Also presented for the Chinese market was an Avengers version which costs 349 yuan (about $50). it's the same as the NFC version but with a lot of aesthetic customization.

In Europe, prices and dates have not yet been officially announced but the Mi Band 4 page is already live on Xiaomi's UK website, although you can't order it yet. Sales start today in China, so we shouldn't have to wait too long.

What do you think about Xiaomi's new activity tracker? Will it be another success?