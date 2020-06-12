Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launched: more display and "MagSafe" charger

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is no longer a big surprise. Dealers like Gearbest have had the fitness tracker in their catalog for days, and the Xiaomi founder himself has posted detailed promo graphics for the new Mi Band 5 on Weibo. Nevertheless, here you can find everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

The Mi Band 4 was a huge success for Xiaomi. According to the Chinese manufacturer, it took them just eight days to sell the first million devices. In view of the comprehensive feature list and often significantly undercut RRP of €34.95, this is no wonder.

We were very excited about the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, and according to the announcement on Twitter for the international launch, the global version will probably be called Mi Smart Band 5.

New features on Mi Smart Band 5: larger display and "MagSafe" charging

The biggest innovation of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 can be found on the front. The AMOLED display has grown from 0.95 to 1.1 inches. Like its predecessor, there are again numerous possibilities for configuring the Watch Faces.

The setup of sensors, however, has not changed. There is still an optical pulse sensor for heart rate, but with Mi Band 5 it should work 50 percent more accurate. Hopefully, the improvement will also affect workouts where the wrist is not at rest. We will definitely test this.

Will the global version of Xiaomi Mi Band 5 come with NFC this time? / © Xiaomi

Furthermore, Xiaomi uses an acceleration sensor and a gyroscope for counting steps and recording sleep. While a barometer is back on board, the rumors about an SpO2 sensor have turned out to be false.

There are still a few innovations with the software. For example, Xiaomi now condenses the physical training of the user into a simple score called PAI for Personal Activity Intelligence. At night, Mi Band 5 will in future also record the REM sleep of the dreamer; in the water, according to the manufacturer, it automatically distinguishes between different swimming styles.

And then Xiaomi has taken on an annoying peculiarity of the predecessor. Instead of populating the unruly plastic bracelet with the tracker unit for recharging, the Mi Band 5 now docks to a magnetic charging cable in best "MagSafe" manner. Thanks.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 technical specifications Dimensions: 47.2 x 18.5 x 12.4 mm Weight: 12 g Battery size: 125 mAh Screen size: 1.1 in Display technology: AMOLED

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5: price and release date

For the European market, Xiaomi has not yet introduced Mi Band 5. However, the manufacturer has already announced the international launch: it is to take place in July. In China, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be available from June 18 and costs 189 CNY in the basic version. The NFC version for mobile payment & Co. will cost 229 CNY. This corresponds to the equivalent of €24 or €29.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is available in many different colors. / © Xiaomi

However, the prices for Mi Band 5 will be a little higher. The global version of the predecessor came without NFC and cost 169 CNY in China. In Europe, the RRP was €34.99. So we expect a price between €35 and €40 for Mi Band 5.