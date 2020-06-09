Xiaomi Mi Band 5 appears in teaser picture on Weibo

The day after tomorrow, June 11, Xiaomi will present its new Mi Band 5. New leaks on Weibo put a damper on the anticipation - and these leaks are no accident.

The predecessor Xiaomi Mi Band 4 already showed a good price-to-performance ratio in our review. The price of the fitness bracelet was only £35 in the United Kingdom. This is remarkable for the range of functions offered, including the AMOLED color display. Accordingly, the anticipation for Thursday and the successor Mi Band 5 is looking good.

It was Xiaomi CEO and founder Lei Jun himself who took the wind out of the sails of anticipation - with a teaser picture on the Chinese site Weibo, which is more like a product info sheet.

Mi Band 5: Xiaomi announces highlights with official picture

Sure, leaks are nothing new in the tech industry. But the fact that the manufacturers themselves do the work does not happen quite as often - at least not officially. Here are the details about features and design, which we were able to scrape together for the upcoming Mi Band 5.

Hardly any changes in design

According to the teaser picture, you shouldn't expect big changes from the previous model. The look is mostly based on Mi Band 4, but the AMOLED display will probably be a bit bigger - namely 1.2 inches instead of the previous 0.95 inches. In addition, both brightness and contrast are said to have been improved on the new display so that even strong sunlight doesn't affect the display's readability.

The Mi Band 5 will probably not be too different from Mi Band 4 (shown here). / © AndroidPIT

As the tasered picture shows, Xiaomi's new fitness tracker will probably be available in four different colors. You can choose between green, yellow, orange and black.

A fitness tracker with high functionality

Already during our test of the Mi Band 4, we referred to the different functions that the fitness tracker has. The official picture of the successor now also suggests some functions. Thus, it seems that the Mi Band 5 supports contactless payment and offers various fitness functions in addition to a watch display. The Weibo image shows a display on which the femininity sign has been embedded within a drop. This could indicate that the watch now helps women to keep track of their menstruation.

Health functions like those of the Apple Watch could soon be available on Mi Band 5. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Considering the health features already included in the Apple Watch, it is also conceivable that Xiaomi has included technical functions in this area in his new fitness tracker. Winfuture speculates that a heart rate monitor or an SpO2 sensor could possibly be installed. Furthermore, Winfuture points out that Alexa will probably be used as a digital voice assistant.

With his official unveiling even before the actual launch, Xiaomi has already taken some anticipation out of the event. Nevertheless, questions remain open. For example, Xiaomi shared the teaser image on a Chinese platform. It remains questionable whether all shown functions will make it to Europe or whether they will be reserved for the Chinese market.

What do you think of Xiaomi's new fitness tracker? Let us know below the line.