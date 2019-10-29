Mi CC9 Pro: Xiaomi officially announces a 108 megapixel camera phone

In itself, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is not an absolute flagship with its Snapdragon 730 processor. The eye-catcher of the smartphone, however, is the highest photo resolution in a smartphone: with 108 megapixels, the camera is supposed to set new standards. But we have known for a long time that megapixels are not everything.

Xiaomi has officially announced the new Mi CC9 Pro. We get to see the mobile phone on November 5, too much is not yet known about it, but a little is enough. Now, Xiaomi has shown us part (!) of a first test photo taken with the 108-megapixel camera that the Chinese company developed together with Samsung and its Isocell division.

How the 108-megapixel camera takes pictures

The big new feature and eye-catcher of the new Xiaomi smartphone is the camera. A few months ago we heard that it was developing a new sensor that Xiaomi together with Samsung.

Now, Xiaomi has published a portrait photo via Weibo, which was captured with the new camera and puts the focus especially on one part - the eye area - which makes up only 0.8 percent of the total image, but is very fine and detailed. On this page, there are more test photos taken with the new smartphone camera.

Full and detail crops of the Mi-CC9-Pro photo taken with 108 megapixels / © Xiaomi / Weibo

The photo itself, even if taken under laboratory conditions, makes a strong impression. Coloring and sharpness are beyond doubt. In addition to the high-resolution main camera, the camera also has a lens with a 5x optical zoom. Overall, the small photo studio in the Mi CC9 Pro makes an absolute flagship impression. Only a test can show how good the setup is at the end though. All in all, the Mi CC9 Pro image even has five lenses on the back alone.

The announcement of the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro / © Xiaomi / Weibo

Design

The announcement post on Weibo shows a green smartphone with just those five camera lenses that are located vertically on the back of the glass. Otherwise, few further details can be identified: buttons on the metal frame, but no references to design finesse, size, display, its notch design, or pop-up camera.

Technical specifications

Little is known about the technical equipment either. Besides the camera, which undoubtedly has flagship ambitions, only rudimentary data has been leaked so far. The smartphone is presumably powered by the Snapdragon 730, a processor that runs just below Qualcomm's flagship line.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will be officially announced on November 5 in Madrid, Spain.

We will have to be patient to find out the price and exact availability, i.e. the start of sales in different regions. What do you think about the new Xiaomi smartphone?