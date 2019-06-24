You won't be seeing any more of these Xiaomi smartphones in 2019

Xiaomi fans will be familiar with the Mi Note and Mi Max series smartphones, which have been a fixture of the brand over the years. Unfortunately, the Chinese company has revealed that for this year it has no intention of announcing new devices from these two iconic lines.

Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, announced today on Weibo that his company has no plans this year for the arrival of new devices in the Mi Note and Mi Max range. The CEO confirmed that all the attention is focused on the leading Mi devices, those of the Mi Mix range and the new Mi CC line, without forgetting, of course, the Redmi brand.

The Mi Max 3 was one of the most popular smartphones of the Chinese brand. / © Xiaomi

The Mi Note series was born as a family of flagship devices, with the Mi Note, the Mi Note Pro and the Mi Note 2. However, the series took a turn with the Mi Note 3 in 2017, which offered a Snapdragon 660 chipset. In the meantime, the Mi Max line has always focused on tight budgets and huge displays. The last device in this series, the Mi Max 3, even stretched a full 6.9 inches.

This news has created a lot of disappointment, especially in China, as the Mi Max range used to offer great smartphones with a huge display at more than competitive prices. However, Lei Jun has confirmed that we will not see new models this year, but it is not certain that Xiaomi will not change its mind in 2020.