Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S: will the front camera change after all?

As we know, Xiaomi was the founder of the bezel-less smartphones with the Xiaomi Mi MIX, and has continued its interest in these types of displays with the Mi MIX 2. The launch of the successor is fast approaching, so here are all the latest leaks ahead of its release.

The world's fastest Snapdragon 845

Xiaomi boasts having the world's fastest Snapdragon 845 in its latest devices. It seems that the company wants to use a particular type of optimization to ensure its Snapdragon 845 is the fastest of all. This could be a cooling system that would allow higher frequencies or whether it is a pure software optimization, we are curious to know if this is true.

First dual camera for the MIX series will be equipped with AI

One of the many pieces of information taken from the brand's firmware would indicate the presence of a dual camera. From the image below, you can see the camera watermark, which is practically boasting the AI dual camera. Unfortunately we don't have any concrete information as of yet about these functions.

A gif published by the company's official account seems to suggest the independent operation of the two cameras (it's a bit of a fantasy, I know), and could represent a sensor optimized for night shots. similar to the OnePlus 5T.

The front camera stays where it is

Some of the earliest alleged renderings for the Mi MIX 2S suggested a front camera positioned at the upper right corner of the smartphone, forming a small indent in the display.

At XDA Developers, they are always digging through the official firmware information for smartphones, and came to the conclusion that the front camera will be below the display. It seems that Xiaomi wants to position the front camera in the same place as Mi MIX and Mi MIX 2.

The process analyzed by XDA's experts is FrontCameraAtBottom(), containing information regarding smartphones with the code names Lithium, Chiron and Polaris aka MIX, MIX2 and the presumed MIX 2S. This code would enable you to turn the camera app when you rotate your smartphone to shoot a selfie.

We could have wireless charging, finally!

One thing that the Mi MIX series has been lacking so far was the absence of Qi wireless charging. Despite the devices having a ceramic body that wouldn't disrupt wireless charging, Xiaomi hasn't yet included this type of charging in its smartphones.

The video you see above has been extracted from the official MIUI firmware, with instructions to users on how to use this new type of charging. The picture shows a smartphone that looks incredibly similar to the Xiaomi MI MIX 2, which doesn't support Qi charging. It could therefore be the Mi MIX 2S with a design similar to the previous model. The name 2S and not 3, would therefore make sense.

What else do we know?

We don't have enough technical specifications to provide you with any further information for now, but we know that the phones will be launched with Android 8.0 and support for Google ARCore. It will also have DualSIM support and infrared LED for use as a remote control.

The smartphone display is likely to once again be 18:9, bezel-less on three sides and with a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels. The built-in battery will be 3400mAh, not amazing but more than enough to get through the day.

The competition is heating up

The Huawei P20 series won't be the only smartphones being presented on March 27th. To compete with the most anticipated event of the month, Xiaomi is expected to launch its new Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, too.

We don't know if this is just a coincidence, but if it is true and both devices will be launched on the same day, then the news about the Mi MIX 2S will likely take second place behind the new Huawei flagships.

Are you interested to see what Xiaomi will bring with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S? Tell us below.