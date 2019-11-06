Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (Pro) officially launched: more camera than mobile phone

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 8T. With the new Mi Note 10, five cameras make it into one smartphone. In addition, Xiaomi jumps on the trend of curved display edges and installs a really large battery. But there are also criticisms of the new top model.

Xiaomi wants to gain a foothold in Europe and has started in some markets of the old world in recent months. The Chinese manufacturer is resisting the supremacy of Apple, Huawei, and Samsung with cut-throat prices and a steadily expanding portfolio. The latest Xiaomis want to inspire above all with the camera.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (Pro)

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 features a classic flagship design with rounded edges on the back and thin bezels around the display. The notch on the upper frame is comparatively small and the edges of the screen are rounded towards the frame. Xiaomi is simply following suit here, but design revolutions are more likely to be found in the Mi Mix Alpha.

It takes some getting used to. The cameras and the remaining components are embedded in the back of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Xiaomi bundles three camera modules into one area and places two modules individually underneath. The double flash also sits in two individual openings. The whole thing makes it look a little strange, but your eyes are also led directly to where Xiaomi wants to score.

The camera modules of the Mi Note 10 certainly catch your eye / © Xiaomi

The camera monster from China

Technically, the camera is quite special. Whether the sheer mass of camera modules and resolutions also leads to great image results, however, we'll have to wait and see. But the chances are good. The 108-megapixel sensor not only has a high resolution, it is also comparatively huge. At 1/1.33 micrometers, it is one of the most powerful image converters ever built into a smartphone. And in fact, the sensor size simply helps a lot - in contrast to the resolution. The main camera expressed in pixels at a crazy 12,032 x 9,024.

In addition to the main camera, four other cameras are used:

Main camera: 108-megapixel, f/1.69, 25mm

Short telephoto: 12-megapixel, f/1:2,6, 50mm

Long telephoto: 5-megapixel, f/3,6, 100mm

Macro: 2 megapixels, f/2.4 for shots up to 2cm in front of the lens

Ultrawide-angle: 20-megapixel, f/2.2, 16mm

The selfie camera also boasts a high resolution. It shoots at 32 megapixels, which are downsampled to 8 megapixels. The light falls through an opening with an aperture of f/2.0.

Technical specs of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 (Pro)

But it is well known that a smartphone does not only consist of cameras. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 has a 6.47-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. Xiaomi protects the AMOLED panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The same glass is also used on the back. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G is under the hood and there is a fingerprint sensor under the display.

Here's the criticism. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is a real flagship in almost all respects, but Xiaomi saves on the central processing unit. The performance will still be sufficient for most users, but the high-end connoisseur will turn up his nose. The same goes for when you take a look at the memory. The Mi Note 10 is launched in Europe in a 6/128GB variant. The virtually identical Xiaomi CC9 Pro, which was already introduced, has 8/256GB memory in the largest version.

Three colors are available / © Xiaomi

One of the most important points for many users is the battery life. Here Xiaomi sends out a real signal. The manufacturer has gone for a 5,260 mAh capacity. For comparison, a Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a 3,400 mAh battery. Thus, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro surpasses its Korean competitor by almost 55 percent. The charging speed is also impressive. The battery should be fully pumped with 30 watts.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10

The Mi Note 10 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is available from a price of €549. The Mi Note 10 Pro with 8/256GB costs €649. The pre-order phase for the Mi Note series starts on November 11, 2019.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T - the middle class will be extended

In addition to the new camera flagship, Xiaomi has also expanded the mid-range class. So the Redmi Note 8 Pro gets a little brother. The Redmi Note 8T is equipped with less exciting camera technology, a smaller display and a reduced battery. In addition, the storage capacities in all three variants presented are smaller than those of the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The Redmi Note 8T is powered by a Snapdragon 665 and features a 6.3-inch small LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution. The format is 19.5:9 and the front is interrupted by a dewdrop-shaped notch. Xiaomi uses the memory variants 3/32, 4/64 and 4/128 GB here.

Redmi Note 8T is new for the mid-range / © Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 8T also requires special talk about the camera. Xiaomi gives the Redmi Note 8T four camera modules on the back and a simple 13-megapixel front camera. The four modules at the back are not responsible for the focal length. A simpler system is used. The main camera and the wide-angle camera can take photos on their own and at their special focal lengths. However, the other two sensors only support the system. They each have a resolution of 2 megapixels and are responsible for depth information and mako mode.