First MIUI 12 screens surface via MiSettings beta

We have gotten our first look at Xiaomi's brand new user interface for 2020, MIUI 12. The images leaked on the MIUI Community forums, where testers are often given early versions of the software. It seems beta versions of the MiSettings app had been distributed in the wrong place. Here's what MIUI 12 looks like.

An XDA-Developers forum member spotted the app and on the MIUI Community forums and was able to pull a few screenshots from it. Xiaomi has now removed the APK file from the forum, which some would argue adds credibility to the authenticity of these leaked screens. You can check out the new design language of MIUI 12 below.

The leaked screenshots of the MiSettings app under MIUI 12. / © XDA Developers

As you can see in the image, the menus have become more illustrative. There's also a new, improved dashboard that features graphs rather than bars, and the focus mode has been tweaked. Xiaomi seems to be moving closer and closer to the kind of image-packed, easy-to-navigate UIs that we see from the like of Google already.

It is worth noting that these images are only how things stand at this stage of the beta. As this is unfinished software, it could all have changed again by the time MIUI 12 launches. Usually, though, what we see in beta versions like this is very close to the final version. At the time of publication, we don't know of any devices running MIUI 12 yet. We'll have to wait and see on that one. The new Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro will almost certainly be one of the first smartphones to receive the MIUI 12 update when it launches.

Are you excited to get MIUI 12 on your Xiaomi smartphones? Let us know below the line.

The cover image shows the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 running MIUI 11.