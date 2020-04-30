Xiaomi MIUI 12: all features, devices, and tips for the big update
Xiaomi has revealed more details about its new MIUI 12 user interface. The new custom Android UI for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones brings with it many new features, improvements, and visual changes. Here are our tips and tricks for MIUI 12.
Xiaomi's customized Android interface is one of the most popular UIs along with Huawei's EMUI and Samsung's One UI. The system is characterized by innovative ideas and handsome visualizations - no wonder Google has already adopted and rolled out some MIUI features for its Stock Android software.
Six months after the release of MIUI 11, MIUI 12 follows. Xiaomi is more committed than ever and the new interface seems to be ready. Xiaomi gave us the first insight into the new UI with the introduction of the Mi 10 Youth Edition. The focus of MIUI 12 is clearly on aesthetics, but also on privacy.
MIUI 12 with new animations and icons
Looking at the first videos and Xiaomi's MIUI 12 website it becomes clear that the new interface will look really beautiful. Especially the details are important. For example, the MIUI 12 icons on the home screen will show a subtle animation when leaving an app:
In addition, the entire animation was changed when opening an app. Instead of opening and closing from the middle, every app under MIUI 12 is opened visually directly from the app icon and disappears back there when closing. Due to a much thicker font, the whole surface also seems to be much clearer and tidier. It reminds me slightly of Apple's iOS. Also worth mentioning are the new icons for the battery display, where users can now choose from four possible displays for the upper icon bar.
Animations in the settings
There will be a lot to see with MIUI 12, because Xiaomi hides many small, lovingly designed details in the depths of the settings. Numerous new animations will be added, such as a "bubbling" battery or animated diagrams in the battery display:
The new animations also extend to other areas in the depths of MIUI 12, e.g. the overview of the internal memory under the new UI reminds me more of a fancy animation from a PowerPoint presentation than of an info display. This is how it looks like:
Dynamic windows
A very practical feature for smartphones with large displays: MIUI 12 brings free-floating app windows to the surface. This means that an app window can be resized by gesture and placed anywhere on the screen:
MIUI with a new Control Center
Did we just talk about Apple's iOS? The new Control Center in MIUI 12 also looks quite similar to its US counterpart. Xiaomi and Redmi users get blue-green tiles in the new Control Center, which is opened by swiping down on the right side. In addition to the typical Android quick settings, MIUI offers 12 large tiles that show further settings options when pressed and held. For example available Wi-Fi networks or Bluetooth devices. In the video you can see how smooth it all looks:
New navigation gestures
Let's be honest, the virtual buttons in Android are pretty much out of fashion. It's hardly surprising then that Google is now telling its partners to implement the full-screen gestures introduced under Android 10 in custom UIs. Xiaomi has implemented the navigation gestures in MIUI 12 with nice effects and in tile look. In the future, swiping will replace pressing screen buttons to switch directly between apps and display background apps in the overview. Which full-screen gestures Xiaomi will adopt from Google's Android is not yet clear, though. We'll have to wait for the beta version.
Interactive Wallpapers
Xiaomi advertises this new feature in great detail on its MIUI 12 website. There will be several new wallpapers and themes. Xiaomi offers so-called Super Wallpapers, which zoom closer to a planet with every interaction that takes a user deeper into the system. In the video below you can see this working and it looks impressive. While the lock screen shows the earth in space, the wallpaper zooms further and further into the planet by tapping on the screen, unlocking and changing in the App Drawer. In addition to Earth, the planet Mars is also available as a Super Wallpaper. A respectable gimmick:
A new Dark Mode for unsupported apps
MIUI 12 can force apps to appear darker if they do not offer a native dark mode. This is a very interesting feature that is already available under Oppo's ColorOS. For example, by inverting colors in apps, users will soon be able to select a dark surface even though the app does not support dark mode.
MIUI 12 Change Log at a glance
The list of new features and changes in the new version of MIUI is not long, but massive. We have summarized the most important points in this overview:
- New system animations with dynamic windows, new content structure, animated information, and super wallpapers
- New weather animations with real-time visualizations on the display
- Xiaomi Cloud offers a family storage plan with MIUI 12
Improvements in data protection
- MIUI 12 is the first Android-based mobile operating system that has passed several strict privacy tests
- Reset your device ID and control how it is used based with Virtual ID technology
- Grant permissions only while you are using an app
- You can also grant permissions only once and decide again the next time you open the app
- Restricted access to your smartphone for third-party apps
- Receive notifications when apps record audio, use the camera, or access your location
- Uses secure sharing to control what additional data is sent along with shared items
- Gets comprehensive statistics on how apps use permissions
- Optimization: apps may not start other apps in the background on MIUI 12
Xiaomi Health: new in MIUI 12
- The new Xiaomi Health app offers more options and makes health statistics more accurate
- A new sleep tracker comes with a recording of snoring and sleeping sounds
- You can synchronize data with supported wearables and smart home devices
- Xiaomi Health can remind you to get up and move if it is determined that you have been sitting too long
- Analysis of health statistics with advice on how to optimize health
Calendar
- A new layout is now available for calendar view in landscape format
- New animations
- Calendar cards remind of important events and anniversaries
How to download and install the MIUI 12 Beta
Those who are familiar with the subject matter can already install an unreleased beta version of the new interface on their Xiaomi or Redmi smartphone. Many devices are compatible with MIUI 12 - which is praiseworthy as the update brings a lot of features and improvements. The professionals at XDA-Developers advise against installing it if you are not familiar with it, because the first beta version has to be flashed manually. Links to the download versions can be found here:
List of smartphones to get MIUI 12
Several Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones will receive MIUI 12 this summer. In June, the new user interface will be rolled out in three phases for different models. Initially, Xiaomi's premium devices will be supported, and mifreak.com published a first device list with the update schedule for MIUI 12:
First wave of updates:
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20
Second wave of updates:
- Mi Mix 3
- Xiaomi Mi 8 series
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
Third wave of updates:
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Redmi 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi 7
- Redmi 7A
- Mi CC9
- Mi CC9 Pro
- Mi CC9e
This update list for MIUI 12 is not a final list of compatible devices. So if your smartphone is not on the list, it does not mean that MIUI 12 will not come for the device. We expect the official update schedule from Xiaomi in the coming weeks.
