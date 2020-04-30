Xiaomi MIUI 12: all features, devices, and tips for the big update

Xiaomi has revealed more details about its new MIUI 12 user interface. The new custom Android UI for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones brings with it many new features, improvements, and visual changes. Here are our tips and tricks for MIUI 12.

Xiaomi's customized Android interface is one of the most popular UIs along with Huawei's EMUI and Samsung's One UI. The system is characterized by innovative ideas and handsome visualizations - no wonder Google has already adopted and rolled out some MIUI features for its Stock Android software. Six months after the release of MIUI 11, MIUI 12 follows. Xiaomi is more committed than ever and the new interface seems to be ready. Xiaomi gave us the first insight into the new UI with the introduction of the Mi 10 Youth Edition. The focus of MIUI 12 is clearly on aesthetics, but also on privacy. MIUI 12 with new animations and icons Looking at the first videos and Xiaomi's MIUI 12 website it becomes clear that the new interface will look really beautiful. Especially the details are important. For example, the MIUI 12 icons on the home screen will show a subtle animation when leaving an app:

In addition, the entire animation was changed when opening an app. Instead of opening and closing from the middle, every app under MIUI 12 is opened visually directly from the app icon and disappears back there when closing. Due to a much thicker font, the whole surface also seems to be much clearer and tidier. It reminds me slightly of Apple's iOS. Also worth mentioning are the new icons for the battery display, where users can now choose from four possible displays for the upper icon bar. Animations in the settings There will be a lot to see with MIUI 12, because Xiaomi hides many small, lovingly designed details in the depths of the settings. Numerous new animations will be added, such as a "bubbling" battery or animated diagrams in the battery display:

The new animations also extend to other areas in the depths of MIUI 12, e.g. the overview of the internal memory under the new UI reminds me more of a fancy animation from a PowerPoint presentation than of an info display. This is how it looks like:

Dynamic windows A very practical feature for smartphones with large displays: MIUI 12 brings free-floating app windows to the surface. This means that an app window can be resized by gesture and placed anywhere on the screen:

MIUI with a new Control Center Did we just talk about Apple's iOS? The new Control Center in MIUI 12 also looks quite similar to its US counterpart. Xiaomi and Redmi users get blue-green tiles in the new Control Center, which is opened by swiping down on the right side. In addition to the typical Android quick settings, MIUI offers 12 large tiles that show further settings options when pressed and held. For example available Wi-Fi networks or Bluetooth devices. In the video you can see how smooth it all looks:

New navigation gestures Let's be honest, the virtual buttons in Android are pretty much out of fashion. It's hardly surprising then that Google is now telling its partners to implement the full-screen gestures introduced under Android 10 in custom UIs. Xiaomi has implemented the navigation gestures in MIUI 12 with nice effects and in tile look. In the future, swiping will replace pressing screen buttons to switch directly between apps and display background apps in the overview. Which full-screen gestures Xiaomi will adopt from Google's Android is not yet clear, though. We'll have to wait for the beta version.

Interactive Wallpapers Xiaomi advertises this new feature in great detail on its MIUI 12 website. There will be several new wallpapers and themes. Xiaomi offers so-called Super Wallpapers, which zoom closer to a planet with every interaction that takes a user deeper into the system. In the video below you can see this working and it looks impressive. While the lock screen shows the earth in space, the wallpaper zooms further and further into the planet by tapping on the screen, unlocking and changing in the App Drawer. In addition to Earth, the planet Mars is also available as a Super Wallpaper. A respectable gimmick: